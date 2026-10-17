Sabarmati to get Rs 307-crore maintenance hub for 24-coach Vande Bharat trains

Vande Bharat maintenance hub in Sabarmati: The Ministry of Railways is developing a maintenance hub at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad at a cost of around Rs 307 crore to carry out major repairs of 24-coach Vande Bharat trainsets. The facility is being developed by Western Railway’s (WR)Ahmedabad Division as part of Phase II of the Sabarmati Integrated Coaching Depot (ICD).

Once completed, the facility will allow several key maintenance activities at Sabarmati, reducing the need to send trainsets to other locations for work covered by the new facility.

The project includes specialised sheds for heavy repairs, wheel maintenance, and servicing of key mechanical and electrical components. The project also provides modern machinery and technical equipment to improve the efficiency of maintenance operations.