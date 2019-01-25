Sabarmati Bullet train terminal to be one-stop gateway for Railways, bus transit, Ahmedabad Metro

The Sabarmati Terminal of the country’s first bullet train corridor will also be a first of its kind multimodal transport hub and a one-stop gateway to not just the bullet train but also the Indian Railways, the Ahmedabad Metro and a bus transit point.

Being built at the cost of around Rs 200 crore, the contract for the project has been awarded recently and will be complete by May-June 2021.

The first-floor concourse will have the interchange points while the skyscrapers will host a hotel, malls and office complexes.

The complex will have space to park 1,000 cars.

Being in Sabarmati, the terminal sports a design that reflects Mahatma Gandhi and the Dandi March. Seen from the sky, the rooftop has a charkha depicted with solar panels.

“This will be a state of the art complex that will not only serve the bullet train but will also connect to stations of other modes like the railways and the Metro. We plan to have information of all three modes displayed in the terminal,” Achal Khare, Managing Director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation said.