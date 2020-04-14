Sabarkantha villagers apply for MNREGA jobs via social media

General Secretary of the group, Paulomee Mistry, said, “MNREGA gives guarantee of employment to rural population for at least 100 days in a year. (Representational Photo) General Secretary of the group, Paulomee Mistry, said, “MNREGA gives guarantee of employment to rural population for at least 100 days in a year. (Representational Photo)

As the country is preparing for a possible extension of the lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, rural population from Sabarkantha district of North Gujarat have started applying for work or unemployment allowance from district authorities under the provisions of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) through social media.

The villagers have started filing the applications under an initiative taken up by NREGA Workers Union, a group of villagers from around seven districts of North and Central Gujarat. The group is believed to have around 35,000 members. And 26 members of the group from Sabarkantha district, on Monday, submitted their applications for work or unemployment allowance to the concerned authorities of their district.

General Secretary of the group, Paulomee Mistry, said, “MNREGA gives guarantee of employment to rural population for at least 100 days in a year. Due to the lockdown, a number of people from the rural areas have been rendered jobless. Moreover, a number of migrants have also returned to their homes in rural areas. In such a situation, they require work (for survival). And now, the lockdown is likely to be extended further.”

“Due to lockdown, the workers have not been able to submit their applications for work under MNREGA. So, we are sending their online applications through social media to the authorities concerned. We are also tagging the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, etc., on social media on this. Through the applications, the villagers are seeking work or unemployment allowance if the work is not provided within 15 days of the application,” added Mistry.

Mistry also said that members of their group in other districts were also planning to move similar applications.

Mukesh Dabhi (24) from Ganva village of Poshina taluka in Sabarkantha district, who submitted his application for work under MNREGA Monday, said, “I have submitted application for work (under MNREGA) today. I have to support a family of eight.”

Sabarkantha District Devel-opment Officer (DDO) Rajendra Patel said, “I am not aware of any application submitted under MNREGA (Monday)… In normal circumstances, a person is entitled to 100 days of work in a year under MNREGA and if the applicant does not get work within 15 days of application, he/she is entitled to get unemployment allowance. But, this is an extraordinary situation of (nationwide) lockdown. It may get further extended… we will seek instructions from higher authorities…”

