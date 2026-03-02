‘Mandated to protect traditions’: Kerala’s state-run temple board to oppose entry of young women in Sabarimala

In 2019, the TDB backed the judgment on the grounds that women should have equal rights as men.(Express Archive)

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday decided to contest the entry of young women at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala in review petitions pending before the Supreme Court.

The state-run board, which manages the temple, adopted the decision before the nine-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court starts hearing review petitions on April 7. Last month, the top court had directed all stakeholders in the review petition to furnish affidavits by the second week of March.

Before the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict of 2018, which allowed entry for women of menstruating age at Sabarimala, the TDB had opposed the lifting of the ban. But in 2019, the TDB backed the judgment on the grounds that women should have equal rights as men.