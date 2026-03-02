‘Mandated to protect traditions’: Kerala’s state-run temple board to oppose entry of young women in Sabarimala

The state-run board, which manages the temple, adopted the decision before the nine-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court starts hearing review petitions on April 7. Last month, the top court had directed all stakeholders in the review petition to furnish affidavits by the second week of March.
Before the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict of 2018, which allowed entry for women of menstruating age at Sabarimala, the TDB had opposed the lifting of the ban. But in 2019, the TDB backed the judgment on the grounds that women should have equal rights as men.
After the board meeting, TDB president K Jayakumar told the media, “We have discussed the issue. The board is mandated to protect the traditions and rituals at the temples. Accordingly, we took the decision to contest the Supreme Court verdict of 2018. Our considered opinion is to maintain the traditions that have been prevailing in the temple. We will inform the Supreme Court of our stance before March 14.”
Jayakumar, a former IAS officer, said the board would not opine on the review petitions. “When the matter is being reviewed, we will inform [the court about] our stance. We have taken a resolution, and an affidavit will be filed accordingly. The board has never adopted a stance favouring the entry of young women at Sabarimala,” he said.
Referring to the 2019 stance of the TDB counsel in the Supreme Court, the board president said, “Individuals might have adopted such an approach in the past, but the board will not. The board is constituted for upholding traditions. The board has not taken a stance in favour of young women’s entry at Sabarimala.”
The board’s stance assumes significance as the implementation of the 2018 verdict during the temple’s 41-day pilgrimage season that year drew backlash from a section of the public and is believed to have dented the chances of the ruling CPI(M) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Story continues below this ad
The state-run board’s latest decision comes ahead of the Assembly elections set to be held in Kerala later this year. In September last year, the TDB conducted a devotees conference in an effort to cement its commitment to uphold traditions and rituals at the temple.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More