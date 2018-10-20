Sabarimala face-off: Two more women stopped, minister says can’t protect activists coming for show of strength

Protesters oppose the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple on Friday. PTI Protesters oppose the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple on Friday. PTI

An attempt by two women to enter Sabarimala temple was foiled near the steps of the shrine on Friday when the LDF government red-flagged the journey amid mounting protests and a threat from the thantri (priest) to close down the temple. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government cannot give protection to activists who come to the shrine for a “show of strength”.

On Friday, when the women escorted by police headed towards the temple and devotees gathered near the steps, the government sensed trouble. It then asked the police to end the mission to implement the Supreme Court order lifting age bar on entry of women to the temple.

The two women who made the journey on Friday are Rehana Fathima, 31, of Kochi, and journalist Kavitha from Andhra Pradesh. Both reached the police station at Pamba Thursday night, seeking police protection to go up the hill.

Early Friday morning, the women, wearing protective gear and helmet, moved towards the shrine. A police contingent led by IG S Sreejith and SP Debesh Kumar Behera escorted them.

As TV channels telecast visuals of the women going for darshan, tension soared. Squads of Shiv Sena-backed Ayyappa Dharma Raksha Samithi, camping near the temple to prevent entry of women in the 10-50 years age group, took position in front of the 18 steps leading to the temple.

IG Sreejith told the protesting pilgrims, “You have the obligation of faith only. But I have the obligation to execute the Supreme Court order. As per law, we have to give protection to these women and facilitate their entry into the temple.’’

As the protesters swelled, the police officer urged them to disperse. When they did not budge, IG Sreejith went to the temple to meet thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, who threatened the temple would be closed if young women are allowed to enter.

As TV channels telecast the tense moments, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told the media in Thiruvananthapuram, “The government wanted to protect the interest of the faithful. Sabarimala should not become a battlefield.’’

Referring to the background of the two women, the minister said, “The activists should not convert the sacred place as a ground for their show of strength. The government is ready to intervene for protecting the interest of lakhs of devotees. Police should have checked the background of the activists who have gone up to the temple,’’ he said.

Minutes later, the IG, who had got instructions from the government, told the protesters that police don’t want to hurt their sentiments. The police then convinced the women about the tense situation and asked them to return.

Fathima told the media that she wanted a darsan of Lord Ayyappa. “I came to fight for my rights and I could have gone ahead. But, they used children as a shield against us… ’’ she said.

Later, minister Surendran said behind the attempt by the two women to enter the temple was a conspiracy to unleash communal violence. “I have got enough hints about that move and hence I have intervened,’’ he said.

R R Varma, member of the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam, said they and the family of the thantri had decided to close down the temple if women in the 10-50 years age group tried to enter.

Later, a Christian woman from Kazhakkuttom, Mary Sweety (46), reached Pamba with an intention to visit the temple. Police, however, refused her protection and sent her back.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App