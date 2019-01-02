Two women below 50 years allegedly enter Sabarimala

In a historic move, two women below the age of 50 allegedly entered the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala Wednesday. This comes days after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of all ages to enter the shrine. The women reportedly started their climb around midnight and reached inside the sanctum sanctorum early morning. Video footage shows the two women named Bindu and Kanakadurga enter the temple. The two women had tried to climb up to Sabarimala in the last week of December but had been blocked by massive protests.

Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar who spearheaded the protests against the apex court’s verdict said the chances of women making it inside the shrine are “extremely less” and that they would verify the footage and take appropriate action. “I think they are lying. The chances are extremely less and there are over 1 lakh male devotees. We have to verify (the videos)…but the chances are very less. We will see and take the appropriate action. If somebody is sneaking in it shows their goals…they should have done it openly than resorting to nefarious actions.”

Women, in the age group of 10-50 years, are traditionally barred from entering the Sabarimala temple. But the Supreme Court, through its September 28 landmark verdict, lifted the curb and permitted women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.