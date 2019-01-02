Toggle Menu
Sabarimala LIVE updates: Two women enter shrine with help of policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sabarimala-women-entry-live-updates-two-women-enter-shrine-kerala-protests-police-5519457/

Sabarimala LIVE updates: Two women enter shrine with help of police

Sabarimala LIVE updates: Bindu and Kanakadurga are residents of north Kerala, who had tried to climb up to Sabarimala temple on December 23 last year, but could not make it due to massive protests. 

Sabarimala LIVE updates: Two women allegedly enter shrine with help of police
Sabarimala LIVE updates: Reportedly, the women started their climb around midnight. (Video grab)

More than three months after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstruating age to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, two women in their 40s allegedly entered the shrine Wednesday. The women, identified as Bindu and Kanakadurga, reached inside the sanctum sanctorum early morning with help of the police who were in mufti. They started their climb around midnight and got darshan at 3: 45 am.

A recording of their entry into the shrine has been doing rounds on WhatsApp. According to the video footage, the women have not climbed the sacred 18 steps used by pilgrims who take the 41-day vow and carry the sacred offering of ‘irumudikettu‘. They have used a side entrance, used by VIPs and the media, which gets them directly in front of the sopanam and into the sanctum of the temple.

Live Blog

Two women have entered Kerala's Sabarimala temple today. Follow LIVE updates

CM Vijayan confirms women entry to Sabarimala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the women went inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Sabarimala LIVE updates: Tight security at Kanakadurga’s house

The two women, in their 40s, are believed to have got darshan at 3: 45 am with the help of police in mufti and they had returned to Pamba after entering the temple as soon as possible. Tight security arrangement has been made at Kanakadurga’s house, fearing protests. Her family has also been shifted to a safe location.

Women used a side entrance, used by VIPs and media to enter Sabarimala temple

According to the visuals, the women have not climbed the sacred 18 steps, used by pilgrims who take the 41-day vow and carry the sacred offering of 'irumudikettu'. They have used a side entrance, used by VIPs and the media, which gets them directly in front of the sopanam and into the sanctum of the temple.Police officials at the base camp of Pampa said they had no clue where the two women are at the moment.

The women started their climb around midnight

The women, Bindu and Kanakadurga, started their climb around midnight and reached inside the sanctum sanctorum early morning at 3:45 am. These are the same women who had attempted to climb on December 23rd.

Welcome to our Live blog. Two women reportedly in their 40s allegedly entered the shrine Wednesday. A recording of their entry shows they have used a side entrance, used by VIPs and the media, which gets them directly in front of the sopanam and into the sanctum of the temple. Follow Live updates

Women in the age group of 10-50 years are traditionally barred from entering the Sabarimala temple. But the Supreme Court, through its September 28 landmark verdict, lifted the curb and permitted women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple. Massive protests rocked Kerala after the Supreme Court verdict. Over a dozen women were stopped by the protesters when they made their way to the shrine. Since the temple first opened after the SC’s judgment, violent protests, a state-wide strike and prohibitory orders have dominated Kerala.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android