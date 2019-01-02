Sabarimala LIVE updates: Two women enter shrine with help of police

More than three months after the Supreme Court allowed women of menstruating age to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, two women in their 40s allegedly entered the shrine Wednesday. The women, identified as Bindu and Kanakadurga, reached inside the sanctum sanctorum early morning with help of the police who were in mufti. They started their climb around midnight and got darshan at 3: 45 am.
A recording of their entry into the shrine has been doing rounds on WhatsApp. According to the video footage, the women have not climbed the sacred 18 steps used by pilgrims who take the 41-day vow and carry the sacred offering of ‘irumudikettu‘. They have used a side entrance, used by VIPs and the media, which gets them directly in front of the sopanam and into the sanctum of the temple.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the women went inside the sanctum sanctorum.
The two women, in their 40s, are believed to have got darshan at 3: 45 am with the help of police in mufti and they had returned to Pamba after entering the temple as soon as possible. Tight security arrangement has been made at Kanakadurga’s house, fearing protests. Her family has also been shifted to a safe location.
According to the visuals, the women have not climbed the sacred 18 steps, used by pilgrims who take the 41-day vow and carry the sacred offering of 'irumudikettu'. They have used a side entrance, used by VIPs and the media, which gets them directly in front of the sopanam and into the sanctum of the temple.Police officials at the base camp of Pampa said they had no clue where the two women are at the moment.
The women, Bindu and Kanakadurga, started their climb around midnight and reached inside the sanctum sanctorum early morning at 3:45 am. These are the same women who had attempted to climb on December 23rd.
