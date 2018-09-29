Sabarimala verdict: State, temple board shifted stands depending on party in power

In July 2016, when the issue came up before the Supreme Court, the current LDF regime continued with the stand of the previous Congress government. (File Photo) In July 2016, when the issue came up before the Supreme Court, the current LDF regime continued with the stand of the previous Congress government. (File Photo)

Ever since age restrictions on entry of women to Sabarimala Temple came under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny, the Kerala government and Travancore Devaswom Board changed their stand on the issue several times, depending on the party that is in power.

In 2006, the Indian Young Lawyers Association moved a PIL in the Supreme Court, seeking entry for women of all ages to the temple. The then CPM-led government favoured the entry of women of all ages when the court sought its opinion in 2007. At that time, senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran was Devaswom minister in the Cabinet led by V S Achuthanandan. C K Guptan, son-in-law of the late Marxist veteran E M S Namboodiripad, was the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Guptan recalls, “When the issue came up before the board, I sought the opinion of the CPM state leadership, which favoured women’s entry to the temple. I had also favoured the entry of women of all ages. But two other board members, one from CPI and another from RSP, did not support the CPM stand.’’

Sudhakaran on Friday said the affidavit then submitted in Supreme Court was prepared by him. “In the past, there have been instances of young women members of royal families going to the shrine. Women have even gone to space. The verdict has proved that we have a Constitution,’’ he said.

The state government’s stand changed after Congress came to power. After former Congress MLA Prayar Gopalakrishnan was made board chief, the issue was brought to the Congress leadership’s attention, which wanted to file a fresh affidavit against the entry of women. Gopalakrishnan said the Congress government and then board was against changing the tradition. “Hence, we moved a fresh affidavit….’’

In July 2016, when the issue came up before the Supreme Court, the current LDF regime continued with the stand of the previous Congress government. This was a volte-face by the CPM from its 2007 stand. Under fire from activists, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan then stated that the government would file a fresh affidavit, favouring entry of women of all ages to the temple.

In November 2016, the government moved a fresh affidavit, but the Devaswom board, appointed by the previous Congress regime, stuck to its stand on age restrictions. The CPM then removed Gopalakrishnan through an ordinance and appointed A Padmakumar as the board chief.

