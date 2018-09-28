Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court LIVE updates: Should women of all ages be allowed in Kerala’s famous temple?

Follow Us:
Friday, September 28, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2018 8:20:38 am
Sabarimala verdict in Supreme Court, Should women of all ages be allowed in Kerala's famous temple? Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court today LIVE updates: A five-judge bench will deliver its judgment on the legality of prohibiting women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the temple due to “impurity”.

The Supreme Court Friday will pass a judgment on whether women between the ages of 10 and 50 should be banned from entering Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, is examining the legality of a provision in the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965, which authorises the restriction. The bench, which also comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had reserved its verdict in the case on August 2 this year.

Four judgments will be delivered today. Justice Khanwilkar will concur with one of the other judges.

A clutch of petitions has challenged the ban, which was upheld by the Kerala High Court. The HC had ruled that only the “tantri (priest)” was empowered to decide on traditions. The petitioners, including Indian Young Lawyers Association and Happy to Bleed, argued in court that the tradition is discriminatory in nature and stigmatised women, and that women should be allowed to pray at the place of their choice.

Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court today LIVE updates: Top court examines legality of banning women between 10-50 years from entering Kerala temple.

What is the Sabrimala case? Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court today LIVE updates: Ayyappa devotees throng Sannidanam in Sabarimala. (PTI Photo/File)

Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court today LIVE updates:

The Sabarimala temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is one of the most famous temples in Kerala. It is managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which has backed the ban of women of menstruating age from entering the temple. The TDB argued in court that the tradition is not discriminatory in nature as it was born from the belief that the deity is a ‘naishtika brahmachari’ (eternal celibate). Today's ruling is likely to have an impact on all temples in the state and their customs.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court commenced hearing the case on July 17 this year. Following an eight day hearing, the top court had reserved its verdict in the case on August 1. The case had been referred to the Constitution bench last year, after the apex court framed five "significant" questions on entry of women into temples.

During the hearing, the bench made several observations which serve as a fillip to today's verdict. It had observed that “what applies to a man applies to a woman” as well and that “once you open it for public, anyone can go”. The bench also said that a “woman’s right to pray was not dependent on any law but it is a Constitutional right”.

“Your (intervener) right to pray being a woman, is equal to that of a man and it is not dependent on a law to enable you to do that,” observed Justice D Y Chandrachud. Justice Nariman had observed that “menstruation is not impure.”

