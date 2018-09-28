Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court LIVE updates: Should women of all ages be allowed in Kerala’s famous temple?

Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court today LIVE updates: Ayyappa devotees throng Sannidanam in Sabarimala. (PTI Photo/File)

Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court today:

The Sabarimala temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is one of the most famous temples in Kerala. It is managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which has backed the ban of women of menstruating age from entering the temple. The TDB argued in court that the tradition is not discriminatory in nature as it was born from the belief that the deity is a ‘naishtika brahmachari’ (eternal celibate). Today's ruling is likely to have an impact on all temples in the state and their customs.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court commenced hearing the case on July 17 this year. Following an eight day hearing, the top court had reserved its verdict in the case on August 1. The case had been referred to the Constitution bench last year, after the apex court framed five "significant" questions on entry of women into temples.

During the hearing, the bench made several observations which serve as a fillip to today's verdict. It had observed that “what applies to a man applies to a woman” as well and that “once you open it for public, anyone can go”. The bench also said that a “woman’s right to pray was not dependent on any law but it is a Constitutional right”.

“Your (intervener) right to pray being a woman, is equal to that of a man and it is not dependent on a law to enable you to do that,” observed Justice D Y Chandrachud. Justice Nariman had observed that “menstruation is not impure.”

