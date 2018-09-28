Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court LIVE updates: Should women of all ages be allowed in Kerala’s famous temple?

The Supreme Court Friday will pass a judgment on whether women between the ages of 10 and 50 should be banned from entering Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, is examining the legality of a provision in the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965, which authorises the restriction. The bench, which also comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had reserved its verdict in the case on August 2 this year.
Four judgments will be delivered today. Justice Khanwilkar will concur with one of the other judges.
A clutch of petitions has challenged the ban, which was upheld by the Kerala High Court. The HC had ruled that only the “tantri (priest)” was empowered to decide on traditions. The petitioners, including Indian Young Lawyers Association and Happy to Bleed, argued in court that the tradition is discriminatory in nature and stigmatised women, and that women should be allowed to pray at the place of their choice.