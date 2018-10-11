Sabarimala verdict: BJP youth workers protest outside Devaswom minister’s house, cops use water cannons

Police resorted to water cannons in an attempt to manage the crowd. (ANI) Police resorted to water cannons in an attempt to manage the crowd. (ANI)

Chaos broke out outside Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampalli Surendran’s residence after workers of BJP’s youth wing — Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha — protested against the state government refusal to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Sabarimala Temple, ANI tweeted. Police resorted to water cannons in an attempt to manage the crowd.

#WATCH: Police use water cannon on Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers who were protesting outside Devaswom minister Kadakampalli Surendran’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram against Kerala govt’s stand on Supreme Court’s decision on Sabarimala Temple. pic.twitter.com/op0BUkfQai — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018

The Supreme Court recently allowed the women of all ages in Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala.

Despite protests against the verdict, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government would follow the Supreme Court’s order and not file a review petition in the case. “The government has already informed the court that it would implement the order. The government cannot backtrack from that affidavit,” the CM said.

Vijayan’s statement came a day after the priest of Sabarimala temple and the erstwhile royal family of Pandalam opted out of talks with the government on implementing the Supreme Court’s order, demanding that the state government should file a review petition or ask the Travancore Devaswom Board to file it.

Vijayan said that in the past, several customs had to be changed for the sake of social reform. Dalits were appointed as priests in temples and reservation for SCs and STs was increased, he had said.

