Sabarimala verdict: CPM asks Kerala government to talk with all stakeholders

In a press release, the CPI(M) state secretariat said, “The party is urging the government to take necessary decisions on Sabarimala after holding discussions with persons related to the issue.’’ In a press release, the CPI(M) state secretariat said, “The party is urging the government to take necessary decisions on Sabarimala after holding discussions with persons related to the issue.’’

With the opposition BJP and state Congress launching public protests against the Kerala government’s decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple, the CPI(M), the biggest constituent of the ruling LDF in the state, on Friday urged the government to hold discussions with all stakeholders.

In a press release, the CPI(M) state secretariat said, “The party is urging the government to take necessary decisions on Sabarimala after holding discussions with persons related to the issue.’’

The CPI(M) changed its stand a day after prominent Hindu community organisation Nair Service Society (NSS) expressed displeasure over the Travancore Devaswom Board’s decision against going for a review petition against the top court’s verdict.

In an article in party mouthpiece Deshabhimani on Friday, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party has no plans to interfere with the devotees. He wrote, “The opportunity for women of all ages to visit Sabarimala can be availed by women who wish to do so. Those who are not interested need not go there. The CPI(M) does not have any plan to take women devotees to Sabarimala. The party had never interfered in the freedom of worship of male Ayyappa devotees.”

“It is quite foolish to propagate that the CPI(M) is trying to suppress the faith of devotees. Instead, suppression of faith comes when attempt to implement the court order is foiled.”

The CPI(M) is facing heat from the Congress and the BJP in the state over the government’s decision not to move a review petition on the Supreme Court’s verdict, and implement it before the coming Sabarimala pilgrim season.

Maintaining that the present Left regime has limited role in the case, Balakrishnan wrote that the issue has been contested in the Supreme Court for the last 12 years, and the Centre had also favoured the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala.

He stated that the court verdict will strengthen the social reformation process in Kerala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App