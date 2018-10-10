Sabarimala verdict: Congress, BJP have political motive in stir, says Vellappally Natesan

Vellappally Natesan. Vellappally Natesan.

Amid the protests against the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry to the Sabarimala temple, backward Hindu leader Vellappally Natesan has alleged that the Congress and BJP have political motive in backing the agitation.

Natesan, general secretary of backward Ezhava outfit Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, is patron of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, an ally of the BJP in Kerala. While Natesan flayed the agitation, tribal leader C K Janu, whose Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha is also an ally of the BJP, said the government should implement the Supreme Court order lifting the age restriction on women entering the Sabarimala shrine.

The protests against the order are being led mainly by upper-caste Hindu outfit Nair Service Society (NSS), which has moved a review petition in the apex court.

Natesan told the media that both BJP and Congress have stepped in with the agenda of gaining a few voters. “Those who have hit the streets with women and children against the SC verdict should have the prudence to realise that political agenda.”

He said the SNDP Yogam was not consulted by other Hindu organisations regarding the protest. “The devaswom board is dominated by upper-caste Hindus. Over the years they have usurped several privileges of backward communities,” he said.

Backing the LDF government, Natesan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken an open approach towards the issue and stated repeatedly that the government was ready for discussion. “Those who have ventured into agitation claim they are Hindus. But they haven’t thought about the backward Hindus or Scheduled Castes or Tribes. If they want to launch the next liberation struggle, SNDP Yogam will think about organising a campaign to expose them,” he said.

“After submitting the review petition in the Supreme Court, they should have waited for its outcome. Instead, they have hit the streets, which indicates a conspiracy. If a fictitious campaign is continued against the government, SNDP Yogam will step in with a counter one,” he said.

Janu, meanwhile, said, “All women should be given entry to the temple… The order should be implemented. Even though certain organisations are on the warpath against the verdict, I hope the issue will find an amicable solution,’’ she said.

