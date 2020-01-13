Sabarimala temple issue: Supreme Court begins hearing pleas on discrimination against women at religious places

Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing the issue of allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing the issue of allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

The Supreme Court on Monday began hearing the pleas relating to discrimination against women at religious places including Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple. The nine-judge bench said that it will only hear the questions referred in the review order passed by the court on November 14 in the Sabarimala temple issue.

“We are not hearing review pleas of Sabarimala case. We are considering issues referred to by a 5-judge bench earlier,” PTI quoted the bench as saying.

The apex court had on November 14 asked a larger bench to re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

A total of 60 petitions will be heard by a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. The other judges on the bench are Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai, S A Nazeer, M M Shantanagoudar, R Subhash Reddy, and Surya Kant.

The bench has been set up after a five-judge bench headed by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, by a 3:2 majority verdict, referred the matter to a larger bench while reviewing the historic September 28, 2018 verdict alowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

The news bench has no judge from the previous bench.

The top court on January 6 had notified that the petition by Indian Young Lawyers Association, seeking review of its 2018 Sabarimala judgment, had been listed.

“Take notice that the following matters will be listed for hearing before a Nine Judges Constitution Bench commencing from Monday the 13th January, 2020”, the notice said.

While referring the matter to a larger bench, the five-judge bench had however said that the debate on the constitutional validity of practices like barring entry of women into a religious place was not limited to the Sabarimala case. There are restrictions on entry of Muslim women into the mosques and ‘dargahs’ whereas Parsi women, married to non-Parsi men, are not allowed at the holy fire place of an Agyari, it said adding that time has come for the apex court to evolve a judicial policy to ensure “substantial and complete justice”.