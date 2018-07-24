Sabarimala row: There are temples where men are not allowed, defense tells Supreme Court

Several women activists have opposed the ban on the entry of women inside the temple. Several women activists have opposed the ban on the entry of women inside the temple.

Defending the Sabarimala tradition in the Supreme Court, advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday told a bench that there are temples in the country where even men are not allowed. He added that a court cannot be invited to give a finding that a tradition or belief is not of antiquity without the evidence being examined in a trial.

Last week, hearing the contentious issue relating to the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age in Kerala’s historic Sabarimala temple, the Supreme Court had observed that a woman’s right to pray is equal to that of a man and it should not be dependent on law.

The court had observed that “what applies to a man applies to a woman” as well and said that a “woman’s right to pray was not dependent on any law but it is a Constitutional right”.

The Kerala government, however, has given support to the women’s cause saying it is in favour of their entry inside the temple.

