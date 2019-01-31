Sabarimala temple row: SC to hear review petitions challenging its verdict

The Supreme Court will hear on February 6 the review petitions challenging its judgment lifting age restrictions on the entry of women into Sabarimala temple.

Advertising

The review petitions were originally scheduled to be heard by a five-judge bench comprising the CJI and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Malhotra a few days back, but could not be taken up as Justice Malhotra was on medical leave till January 30.

On September 28 last year, a bench comprising then CJI Dipak Misra and Justices Nariman, Khanwilkar, Chandrachud and Malhotra had set aside rules upholding age restrictions on the entry of women to the Kerala temple.

This led to protests and as many as four dozen review petitions were filed in the apex court seeking review.