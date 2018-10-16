Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Temple board convenes meeting with royal family, priests today

Sabarimala row LIVE updates: The temple will open for a monthly ritual on Thursday. Sabarimala row LIVE updates: The temple will open for a monthly ritual on Thursday.

Amid growing protests against the Supreme Court judgment lifting the ban on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, will be holding a meeting on Tuesday with stakeholders of the rituals at the shrine.

The royal family of Pandalam along with the family of the thantri (priest) Monday expressed willingness to attend the meeting. Earlier the Board had accepted the apex court’s order, however, amid the outcry, it has diluted its stand.

Royal family representative R R Varma said, “Since several review petitions are pending before the Supreme Court, the board should maintain status quo. It should seek more time from the court for implementing the order. The royal family and thantri family are united on this.”

Board president and CPM leader A Padmakumar said the board is torn between the to court’s order and the agitation raised against it protecting temple traditions. Padmakumar said no “true woman devotee” would go to Sabarimala, but those “who want to hit headlines” may go.