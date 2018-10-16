Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Temple board convenes meeting with royal family, priests today

Amid growing protests against the Supreme Court judgment lifting the ban on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, will be holding a meeting on Tuesday with stakeholders of the rituals at the shrine.
The royal family of Pandalam along with the family of the thantri (priest) Monday expressed willingness to attend the meeting. Earlier the Board had accepted the apex court’s order, however, amid the outcry, it has diluted its stand.
Royal family representative R R Varma said, “Since several review petitions are pending before the Supreme Court, the board should maintain status quo. It should seek more time from the court for implementing the order. The royal family and thantri family are united on this.”
Board president and CPM leader A Padmakumar said the board is torn between the to court’s order and the agitation raised against it protecting temple traditions. Padmakumar said no “true woman devotee” would go to Sabarimala, but those “who want to hit headlines” may go.
While the TDB is torn between the top court's order and agitation by Hindu activists, Kerala unit of the Shiv Sena warned Saturday to commit mass suicide if women dared to enter the temple. A member of the Sena informed, as quoted by a news agency, that women activists would gather near the Pamba river on October 17 and 18 as part of a suicide group and if any woman attempts to enter the temple, activists would commit suicide.
It is considered one of the biggest pilgrimages in the world, with millions of people offering prayers at the temple chiefly from the five south Indian states. Most of the pilgrims arrive at the temple during the busy ‘mandalam’ and ‘makaravilakku’ festivals, after they undertake a rigorous 41-day vratham, or a vow of abstinence. During this 41-day period, devotees are required to wear only black or deep blue attire, address each other as ‘swami’, perform daily pujas, abstain from non-vegetarian food, liquor and sex and not wear footwear. However, it is not mandatory for everyone to observe the ‘vratham’ to offer prayers at the temple. Read more about the significance and the myth of the temple
A 32-year-old woman, Reshma Nishanth undertook a 41-day 'vratam', that devotees of Lord Ayyappa usually take before taking part in the pilgrimage to the temple during the popular ‘Mandalam’ festival from mid-November to mid-December, on October 8, days after the Supreme Court's judgment.
Within hours of posting her intention to tread the journey on Facebook, Nishant received abusive threats on the social media platform. “The messages warn of physical and mental abuse,” she said, adding that she would be filing a complaint of cyber harassment at Kannapuram police station. Read more| Kannur woman set to Sabarimala visit temple alleges threats on Facebook
