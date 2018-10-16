Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Temple board convenes meeting with royal family, priests today
Live now

Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Temple board convenes meeting with royal family, priests today

Sabarimala row LIVE updates: The meeting is scheduled in the light of protests against Supreme Court's verdict on allowing women to enter the Sabarimala temple.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2018 10:05:42 am
In poll-bound Telangana, BJP promises free rides to Sabarimala, liquor curbs Sabarimala row LIVE updates:  The temple will open for a monthly ritual  on Thursday.

Amid growing protests against the Supreme Court judgment lifting the ban on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, will be holding a meeting on Tuesday with stakeholders of the rituals at the shrine.

The royal family of Pandalam along with the family of the thantri (priest) Monday expressed willingness to attend the meeting. Earlier the Board had accepted the apex court’s order, however, amid the outcry, it has diluted its stand.

Royal family representative R R Varma said, “Since several review petitions are pending before the Supreme Court, the board should maintain status quo. It should seek more time from the court for implementing the order. The royal family and thantri family are united on this.”

Board president and CPM leader A Padmakumar said the board is torn between the to court’s order and the agitation raised against it protecting temple traditions. Padmakumar said no “true woman devotee” would go to Sabarimala, but those “who want to hit headlines” may go.

Live Blog

Sabarimala row LIVE: Earlier the Board had accepted the apex court's order, however, amid the outcry, it has diluted its stand.

10:05 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
ICYMI: Kerala unit of Shiv Sena warn to commit mass suicide if women try entering temple

While the TDB is torn between the top court's order and agitation by Hindu activists, Kerala unit of the Shiv Sena warned Saturday to commit mass suicide if women dared to enter the temple. A member of the Sena informed, as quoted by a news agency, that women activists would gather near the Pamba river on October 17 and 18 as part of a suicide group and if any woman attempts to enter the temple, activists would commit suicide. 

09:43 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
Sabarimala folklore: Son of King and Queen of Pandalam became an ascetic

It is considered one of the biggest pilgrimages in the world, with millions of people offering prayers at the temple chiefly from the five south Indian states. Most of the pilgrims arrive at the temple during the busy ‘mandalam’ and ‘makaravilakku’ festivals, after they undertake a rigorous 41-day vratham, or a vow of abstinence. During this 41-day period, devotees are required to wear only black or deep blue attire, address each other as ‘swami’, perform daily pujas, abstain from non-vegetarian food, liquor and sex and not wear footwear. However, it is not mandatory for everyone to observe the ‘vratham’ to offer prayers at the temple. Read more about the significance and the myth of the temple

09:12 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
Woman receives threats on social media for undertaking 41-day vratam

A 32-year-old woman, Reshma Nishanth undertook a 41-day 'vratam', that devotees of Lord Ayyappa usually take before taking part in the pilgrimage to the temple during the popular ‘Mandalam’ festival from mid-November to mid-December, on October 8, days after the Supreme Court's judgment.

Within hours of posting her intention to tread the journey on Facebook, Nishant received abusive threats on the social media platform. “The messages warn of physical and mental abuse,” she said, adding that she would be filing a complaint of cyber harassment at Kannapuram police station. Read more| Kannur woman set to Sabarimala visit temple alleges threats on Facebook

09:00 (IST) 16 Oct 2018

Good Morning! Welcome to our LIVE blog and read the latest news on Sabarimala temple meeting here. 

Sabarimala: Everything you need to know about the unique temple, its myth and pilgrimage Hindu organisations aim to block women from the three places leading to Sabarimala,Pampa, Nilakkal and Erumeli.

Kerala has been on the boil ever since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women's entry in the Sabarimala temple and various Hindu organisations are preparing to stop women from entering the temple when it opens on Thursday.

Hindu organisations aim to block women at Pampa, Nilakkal and Erumeli -- the three places leading to Sabarimala,

Hindu activist and a member of thantri family Rahul Easwar who has been at the forefront of the campaign against the Supreme Court verdict, said the agitation would be peaceful. "We will not physically restrain any woman. The women would have to walk over our bodies to reach the temple," he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd