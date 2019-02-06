Sabarimala review pleas: SC reserves order, temple board says will respect verdict

The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved verdict on a batch of petitions seeking review of its September 28, 2018 judgment that allowed women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Following a marathon hearing that lasted more than four hours, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reserved its judgment on as many as 65 petitions — 56 review and four fresh writ petitions — and said that it would pronounce its order on whether to review the judgment or not.

While the Kerala government stuck to its stand and opposed any review of the Sabarimala verdict, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which controls the Lord Ayappa temple, made a U-turn, saying it supported the entry of women of all ages. “We have taken a decision to respect the judgment lifting age restrictions on women entry,” senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who represented the Board, said. The Travancore Devaswom Board is an autonomous body controlled by the state government.