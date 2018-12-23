Sabarimala protests LIVE: Tension in Pamba as women’s group attempt to trek hill shrine

Sabarimala protests LIVE: Tension in Pamba as women’s group attempt to trek hill shrinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sabarimala-temple-protests-live-updates-pamba-chennai-women-group-enter-shrine-5505814/
Of the 12 women, six carried the traditional irumudikettu which is mandatory to climb the 'pathinettam padi' (holy steps leading to sanctum sanctorum).
The situation at Pamba, the foothills of the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala, turned tense on Sunday morning after a group of 12 women, below the age of 50, attempted to climb the hilltop shrine despite resistance from Lord Ayappa devotees. While the women, who are members of the Chennai-based ‘Manithi’ outfit, attempted to trek through the traditional forest path, about five kilometres from the temple complex, they could not go ahead as devotees began chanting hymns in protest. The women are now squatting on the road as police officials held talks with the representatives of the outfit.
Of the 12 women, six carried the traditional irumudikettu which is mandatory to climb the ‘pathinettam padi’ (holy steps leading to sanctum sanctorum). The group, led by the outfit’s coordinator Selvi, insisted on police protection to offer prayers at the shrine. As the news spread, a large number of devotees thronged Pamba, about five kilometres away from Sannidhanam (Sabarimala temple complex).
Nine devotees expected to visit Sabarimala shrine
Stating that the group was assured police protection, Selvi said, “We contacted the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a request for protection. An officer of the rank of deputy-secretary contacted us later and assured protection. We also had talks with the office of Kerala DGP. The Kerala police have promised to help us." Selvi also confirmed that the three activists in the group will not climb the 18 steps to the sanctum sanatorium as it could hurt the sentiments of believers. “But the other nine devotees, who have followed rituals ahead of the trip, will visit the shrine,” she said, adding “Our plan is to go to Nilakkal and Pamba first, and from there we hope to take help of the police to reach the shrine.”
15 women from Kottayam join group to enter Sabarimala
The group of 12 women from Chennai had left for the hill shrine on Saturday evening. Led by 42-year-old lawyer Selvi, who is part of Chennai-based women rights organisation ‘Manithi’, the group, which includes three activists, met another group of 15 women from Kerala today before beginning their journey to the temple. Talking to The Indian Express before leaving Chennai, Selvi had said that 15 women will join their group from Kottayam.
Tension at Pamba as women attempt to enter Sabarimala shrine
Protests erupted at Pamba, the foothills of the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala, on Sunday morning after a group of 12 women, below the age of 50, attempted to climb the hilltop shrine. The women, who could not go ahead as devotees began chanting hymns in protest, are now squatting on the road while police officials are holding with representatives of the outfit. Follow our live blog for all latest updates.
Women, in the age group of 10-50 years, are traditionally barred from entering the Sabarimala temple. But the Supreme Court, through its September 28 landmark verdict, lifted the curb and permitted women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple. Four transgenders, who were earlier stopped from proceeding towards the Lord Ayyappa temple citing security reasons, offered prayers at the hill shrine under heavy police security earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court earlier this month appointed a three-member committee, vesting them with powers to oversee law and order and other problems faced by pilgrims during the ongoing annual season.
