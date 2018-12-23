Sabarimala protests LIVE: Tension in Pamba as women’s group attempt to trek hill shrine

The situation at Pamba, the foothills of the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala, turned tense on Sunday morning after a group of 12 women, below the age of 50, attempted to climb the hilltop shrine despite resistance from Lord Ayappa devotees. While the women, who are members of the Chennai-based ‘Manithi’ outfit, attempted to trek through the traditional forest path, about five kilometres from the temple complex, they could not go ahead as devotees began chanting hymns in protest. The women are now squatting on the road as police officials held talks with the representatives of the outfit.

Of the 12 women, six carried the traditional irumudikettu which is mandatory to climb the ‘pathinettam padi’ (holy steps leading to sanctum sanctorum). The group, led by the outfit’s coordinator Selvi, insisted on police protection to offer prayers at the shrine. As the news spread, a large number of devotees thronged Pamba, about five kilometres away from Sannidhanam (Sabarimala temple complex).