Sabarimala row LIVE updates: Kerala tense as temple to open in few hours

Amid threats of “mass suicides” and disruption, the famous Sabarimala Temple in Kerala will open its doors on Wednesday – this time for women devotees as well. Tensions are running high in Kerala as the gates to the hill shrine will be opened for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the age-old entry ban on women in the 10-50 age group.
As devotees make their way to the shrine, those opposing the judgment are screening vehicles on the way and forcefully stopping women of “menstruating age” at Nilackal and not allowing them to reach the last base camp before the temple. Nilackal, the main entrance of Sabarimala, is 20km from the shrine and a point where pilgrims disembark.
This is despite Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warning of “stern action” against those who prevent devotees from going to Sabarimala. “We will ensure security to all. Nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands. My government will not allow any violence in the name of Sabarimala,” Vijayan said and ruled out any rethink of his government’s decision against seeking a review of the Supreme Court order.
The Travancore Devaswom Board, which runs the hill-shrine, met the Tantri (head priest) family, the Pandalam royals and members of the Ayyappa Seva Sangam on Tuesday to reach a consensus on the issue and will further discuss it on Friday.
In a 4-1 verdict, Supreme Court on Septemeber 28 put an end to a centuries-old custom, restricting women into the Sabarimala temple. However, a bench of five judges, led by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Indu Malhotra gave a dissenting order stating “the religious practice of restricting the entry of women between the ages of 10 to 50 years is in pursuance of an ‘essential religious practice’” and “notions of rationality cannot be invoked in matters of religion by courts”. Read more| SC removes gender barrier, throws open Sabarimala to women of all ages
Justice Chandrachud said “the postulate of equality is that human beings are created equal… To exclude women from worship by allowing the right to worship to men is to place women in a position of subordination. The Constitution should not become an instrument for the perpetuation of patriarchy.
Ever since the apex court's judgment, Kerala has witnessed major upheavals. Kerala BJP yesterday concluded the five-day long rally against the implementation of the Supreme Court's verdict. Following state government's refusal to file review petitions against the apex court's order, BJP, Congress and Hindu outfits protested in the state, disrupting normal life.
Earlier this month, some organisations had filed review petitions seeking review of the apex court's order, which the court had declined to hear. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan maintained his stand that his government would abide by the top court's order and cannot backtrack from its affidavit. “The government does not want to clash with the faithful. At the same time, the government will not succumb to the attempts of the politically motivated forces who want to foment tension in society. The government will go ahead in upholding the reformative tradition of the state,’’ he said.
Who filed the case?
A group of five women lawyers had moved the apex court after the Kerala High court upheld the centuries-old restriction, and ruled that only the “tantri (priest)” was empowered to decide on traditions. The top court heard the matter for eight days, reserving the judgment in July.
The shrine of Lord Ayyappa is at present located atop a hill, 3000 metres above the sea level, at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The last couple of weeks have seen a strong surge in street-protests and prayer meetings by devotees of Lord Ayyappa who are divided on the topic of women entry in the temple. The striking of the ban has snowballed into a controversy with the BJP opposing the judgment. While the Congress national leadership has been supporting the Supreme Court verdict, the party unit in Kerala has taken a ringside position. The Vijayan government, meanwhile, has refused to file a review petition in the court and issued a stern warning to those who dared block devotees from entering the temple.
Good morning! The famous Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens today amid protests over the Supreme Court verdict that lifted the ban on women between the age group of 10 to 50 years. Follow this space to track all the latest information as thousands of women make the historic journey to the hill shrine.