In poll-bound Telangana, BJP promises free rides to Sabarimala, liquor curbs

In poll-bound Telangana, the BJP has promised to remove the surcharge on tickets of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses plying to pilgrimage destinations especially during festivals. It has said it will consider “providing free transport to needy devotees going to Sabarimala”.

The party Saturday said if it is elected to power in the state, it will implement a ban on sale of liquor after 6 pm on weekdays, and a total ban on liquor sales over the weekends. This issue, said BJP manifesto committee chairman and former legislator N V S S Prabhakar, will figure prominently in the party manifesto for the assembly elections.

“Alcohol addiction is wrecking many households in Telangana. It is also the main cause for marital discord, robberies, sexual assaults, suicides, and brawls. There should be some restrictions in place on liquor sales. BJP will restrict sale

of liquor from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays and impose a total ban on weekends. We will totally regulate the sale of liquor in the state if we come to power. BJP will not consider liquor sales as a major source of revenue for the government,’’ Prabhakar said, adding that this decision had been taken after discussions at the highest level.

The BJP, he said, will also remove the surcharge on tickets of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses plying to pilgrimage destinations, especially during festivals. “We will consider providing free transport to pilgrims who take vows to visit temples like Kondagattu in Jagtial district. We are also considering providing free transport to needy devotees going to Sabarimala. We will include it in our manifesto,’’ Prabhakar said.

“One of our promises is to constitute a task force to protect lands belonging to religious places like temples, waqf and churches in the state. No party has done it so far but we will protect lands of religious institutions from encroachment,’’ he said.

The BJP will also do away with the 32 per cent VAT on petrol and 27 per cent on diesel in Telangana which, he said, are the highest in the country. The party has decided to contest on its own all 119 Assembly seats in Telangana.

