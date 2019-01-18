LIVE Updates: 51 women under 50 entered Sabarimala, Kerala govt tells SC

Fifty-one women under the age of 50 entered the Sabarimala temple since the apex court’s September 28 verdict, the Kerala government informed the Supreme Court Friday.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two of these women-A Bindu and Kanakadurga- who had taken the trek to the shrine on January 2, seeking a round-the-clock security, fearing threats. The court has directed the state government to provide adequate security to the two women but has refused other contentions raised by the women and rejected their prayer to tag their plea with review petitions.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for the Kerala government, said it was already providing adequate security to these women and other devotees who have entered the Sabarimala temple.