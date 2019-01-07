Sabarimala: Alleged RSS worker held for hurling crude bomb outside Nedumangad police station

Two persons were arrested in connection with the January 3 mass violence that broke out during the state-wide hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi in Kerala. N Nishant, allegedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, was arrested for hurling a crude bomb near the Nedumangad police station while BJP worker P Pratheesh was held for surrounding and later attacking a police jeep during the protest.

Advertising

Praveen, another RSS worker and the main accused, is still absconding, police said.

During the protests, two police stations were attacked and scores of CPI(M) offices were vandalised by agitators. In many places, the protest turned into a street fight between the BJP and CPI(M). Police were forced to use teargas shells to disperse the protesters, and 31 policemen were injured and around 100 buses of the state-owned transport corporation KSRTC were damaged.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier told the media that the Sangh Parivar was trying to torpedo the Supreme Court order. “Today is the fifth hartal by the BJP against the Supreme Court verdict. People are familiar with the violence unleashed by the Sangh Parivar at Sabarimala. The government would strongly deal with the violence. The government would not take any women by force to Sabarimala. At the same time, it would give protection for those who want to visit the temple,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs Monday staged a protest outside Parliament against incidents of violence targeting their leaders in Kerala, including a crude bomb thrown at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP V Muraleedharan which they blamed on the state’s CPI-M led government.