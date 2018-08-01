Sabarimala row: SC reserves order on pleas against ban on entry of women in temple

The Kerala government, which has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of a particular age group entering the Sabarimala temple, had on July 18 told the Supreme Court that it now favours their entry. The Kerala government, which has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of a particular age group entering the Sabarimala temple, had on July 18 told the Supreme Court that it now favours their entry.

The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women in the age group of 10-50 into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the counsels of both sides to compile the submissions and submit before these within seven days. The bench, also comprising of R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, said, “We will pass orders. Judgment reserved. Hearing concluded. Advocate on Record of both the sides will collect written submissions and compile it and submit before the court in seven days.” Also Read: Tinkering with Sabarimala entry rules will impact other Kerala temples, SC told

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has “some value” in a “vibrant democracy”. The court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.

The apex court had on October 13 last year referred the issue to a Constitution bench after framing five "significant" questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women into the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.

