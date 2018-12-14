Sabarimala row: Man dies after setting himself on fire near BJP agitation venue

A 49-year-old man, who set himself on fire on Thursday while reciting Ayyappa Keerthanam near the venue of the BJP’s indefinite agitation demanding lifting of curbs at Sabarimala temple, died in the evening.

Advertising

However, police said the deceased did not make any reference to the Sabarimala issue in his dying declaration, adding that he had some personal problems which might have forced him to take the step.

BJP and Sabarimala Action Committee called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kerala on Friday in protest against the death of Venugopalan Nair, a native of Thiruvanthapuram district. This is the third hartal called by BJP and Hindu organisations in Kerala after the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry to women of all ages into the temple.

According to police, Nair reached in front of the state secretariat complex where senior BJP leader C K Padmanabhan has been on indefinite hunger strike demanding lifting of restrictions at the Sabarimala temple. “Nair reached near the venue of the agitation and poured petrol on himself and set it on fire…Police and party workers doused the fire by pouring water and rushed Nair to hospital where he died later in the day,” said a police officer.

Advertising

BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh said that Nair was not a BJP activist and the hartal is being observed as a mark of respect towards Nair who died protesting against the CPI(M) government’s approach towards Sabarimala pilgrims.

Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner P Prakash said, “Nair has not made any reference to the Sabarimala issue in his statement. He had some family issues and also personal problems, which might have forced him to take such an extreme step. I don’t think he had been part of any agitation related to Sabarimala.”