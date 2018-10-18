Sabarimala row: Faith brought Hindus together, say protesters

During a clash between protesters and police at Nilakkal base camp. (Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) During a clash between protesters and police at Nilakkal base camp. (Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

As many as 41 Hindu organisations, representing people from the upper caste Nair community as well as those from the tribal community Mala Araya, joined ranks on Wednesday to stop women in the 10-50 years age group from visiting Sabarimala.

The Sabarimala Action Committee, which is spearheading the agitation, was formed on October 8 to bring together all Hindu organisations on the issue. The committee’s general convener is VHP Kerala president S J R Kumar.

“Most of our activists in the committee are mothers, who wanted to ensure the sanctity of the hill shrine. This may be the first time in the recent history of Kerala that we are witnessing a huge turnout of mothers. The men have come to give security to the agitating mothers,’’ he said.

Kumar said, “faith has brought every Hindu to this platform”. “Except CPM, all other parties, including the Congress, are backing the agitation led by the action committee. It is not politics that has brought the people together, but religion and faith. To prevent rift among the agitators, we have avoided slogans. Instead, people are only chanting Ayyappa keerthanams. We did not even use public address systems for the agitation.’’

Kumar said the government was responsible for provoking the agitators. “The CPM and its feeder organisations wanted to forcibly take a few women to Sabarimala. This has provoked the agitators,” he said.

