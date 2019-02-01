Sabarimala row: Court didn’t consider sentiments of crores of Hindus, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that followers of Ayyappa are an integral part of Hindu society, and their crisis is the crisis of the entire Hindu society.

Addressing the VHP’s Dharma Sansad in Prayagraj, Bhagwat said that women did not want to enter the Sabarimala temple despite the Supreme Court order lifting age restrictions, and that is why women were brought from Sri Lanka and made to enter through the back door.

Two proposals were placed at the Dharma Sansad on Thursday —“Sabrimala mein parampara aur astha ki raksha karne ka sangharsha — Ayodhya andolan ke samkash” (equating the struggle to secure tradition and faith of Sabarimala with Ayodhya movement), and “Hindu samaj ke vighatan ke sharyantra” (conspiracy to divide Hindu society).

A proposal on the Ram temple will be placed on the second day of the Dharma Sansad on Friday,

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said the Supreme Court had ordered that if a woman wants to enter Sabarimala, then she should be allowed. “…But what is happening instead, no one wants to go, that is why women have been brought from Sri Lanka and are made to enter from the back door.”

The RSS leader said, “While followers of different sects can visit a religious place, it is not a public place, it is a place of a particular community, which has its own tradition and its own discipline. But the court did not think that the decision would hurt sentiments of crores of Hindus of the country, who are in majority.” He added that the judgment did not give expected results.

He said that a programme would be undertaken from February 1 to 15 to make people aware of this issue, and that the whole country needs to be aware of the actual scenario. “Ayyappa devotees are an integral part of Hindu society, their crisis is the crisis of Hindu society,” he said.

Thursday’s Dharma Sansad was also attended by yoga guru Ramdev, who spoke about an alleged conspiracy to divide Hindu society. He called for a uniform civil code as well as two-child law. He said there was a religious crisis in society as all citizens were not treated equally under the law. “Aj dharmik sankat hai (Today there is a religious problem),” he said.

“For one country, there should be one law — that is why there should be a common civil code and two-child norm should become law. While there are some who have just two children, others have 10 children.”

In an apparent sign of division of sants, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) announced it would boycott VHP’s Dharma Sansad, calling it “politically motivated” and claiming that only a Shankaracharya can call such a meet. The group extended support to Param Dharma Sansad by Shankaracharya Swaroopananda Saraswati, which concluded a day earlier with a resolution to lay the foundation stone of Ram temple on February 21.

“We support early construction of Ram temple, but the issue has been made political and that is why it fails to get resolved. We decided to boycott it (Dharma Sansad) as it is under the banner of VHP and is politically motivated,” Narendra Giri, ABAP president, told The Indian Express.

Maintaining that the decision of “Sant Samaj” on the Ram temple would come on Friday, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that since the main motive of VHP is to bring together the entire “Hindu Samaj”, thus a resolution was passed to undertake the Sabarimala movement like that of Ayodhya movement, as well as on a conspiracy to divide Hindu society. “A resolution has been passed that Hindu society will do for Sabarimala what it did for Ayodhya,” Bansal told The Indian Express.