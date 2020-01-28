Sabarimala review: SC fixes 10-day period for hearing issues of discrimination against women at religious places

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that questions to be dealt with would be purely legal in nature and it would not take more time in concluding the hearing. (File) A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that questions to be dealt with would be purely legal in nature and it would not take more time in concluding the hearing. (File)

The Supreme Court Tuesday fixed a 10-day time period for wrapping up proceedings in the matter relating to discrimination against women at religious places, including Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said questions to be dealt with would be purely legal in nature, and, therefore, it would not take more than 10 days to conclude the hearing.

“It cannot take more than 10 days. Even if someone wants more time, it cannot be given,” stated the nine-judge bench, which also comprised Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai, S A Nazeer, M M Shantanagoudar, R Subhash Reddy, and Surya Kant.

The court’s observation came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned before the apex court that all the counsels of various parties could not frame the common legal questions to be considered by the nine-judge bench.

The bench then asked Mehta to furnish issues dealt by lawyers in the meeting.

On January 14, the CJI had granted three-weeks time to the opposing parties to file their suggestions in the Sabarimala temple case. Suggesting that the parties should meet to fine-tune the issues already suggested by the Sabarimala bench, the CJI S A Bobde said Supreme Court’s Secretary-General will coordinate with lawyers in reframing or adding issues to be dealt by it.

An apex court bench, headed by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, had on November 14 asked a larger bench to re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

A total of 60 petitions were filed in Supreme Court for hearing by a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Bobde.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd