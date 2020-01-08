Sabarimala review pleas: SC bench led by CJI to hear related matters

After Justice Misra’s retirement, review petitions against the verdict were heard by a bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who succeeded Justice Misra. After Justice Misra’s retirement, review petitions against the verdict were heard by a bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who succeeded Justice Misra.

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde will start hearing matters arising out of the Sabarimala review petitions from January 13.

The bench will also comprise Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, S Abdul Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

A bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra had by a 4:1 decision on September 28, 2018, lifted age restrictions on the entry of women to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

After Justice Misra’s retirement, review petitions against the verdict were heard by a bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who succeeded Justice Misra.

On November 14 last year, the bench in a 3:2 verdict concluded that its September 2018 ruling may impinge on the affairs of other religions too and required a more detailed examination and decided to keep the review petitions pending till a “larger bench of not less than seven judges” took a call on the relevant questions.

The then CJI Gogoi, who wrote the majority judgment, said that “debate about the constitutional validity of practices entailing into restriction of entry of women generally in the place of worship is not limited to” the Sabarimala case, “but also arises in respect of entry of Muslim women in a Durgah/Mosque as also in relation to Parsi women married to a non-Parsi into the holy fire place of an Agyari”.

The court said therefore “it is time that this Court should evolve a judicial policy befitting to its plenary powers to do substantial and complete justice and for an authoritative enunciation of the constitutional principles by a larger bench of not less than seven judges”.

The verdict pointed out that the question regarding “powers of the constitutional courts to tread on question as to whether a particular practice is essential to religion or is an integral of the religion” was also pending before it in connection with petitions against female genital mutilation in Dawoodi Bohra community and that this question needed to be settled too.

The court was of the view that all these issues may be overlapping and covered by the 2018 Sabarimala verdict. These issues, the court said, would include defining constitutional morality, whether it’s overarching morality in reference to the preamble or limited to religious beliefs or faith.

“There is need to delineate the contours of that expression, lest it becomes subjective,” the CJI wrote.

