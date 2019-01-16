Sabarimala review pleas: Hearing may not start on January 22

Hearing on petitions seeking review of the Supreme Court’s order on Sabarimala may not commence on January 22 as scheduled, as one of the judges is on medical leave, the Supreme Court indicated on Tuesday. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told advocate Mathew Nedumpara, who brought up a request for recording and live streaming of the Sabarimala proceedings, that Justice Indu Malhotra, who is on the bench that was to take up the review petitions, was on medical leave.

Taking up the review petitions in November, the Court had agreed to hear them in court on January 22.