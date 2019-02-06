Sabarimala LIVE Updates: Supreme Court commences hearing on review petitions
Sabarimala review petitions LIVE Updates: At least four dozen review petitions were filed before the Supreme Court. The top court's landmark verdict on September 28 last year triggered a wave protests across Kerala.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has commenced hearing on petitions seeking review of its September 28, 2018 judgment lifting age restrictions on entry of women to the Sabarimala temple. The bench comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The review petitions were originally scheduled to be heard on January 22, but could not be taken up as Justice Malhotra was on medical leave.
The top court’s landmark verdict on September 28 last year triggered a wave protests across Kerala, and as many as four dozen review petitions were filed seeking review. Meanwhile, a plea seeking contempt action against the head priest of the Sabarimala temple has been filed, alleging that he had ordered cleaning of the premises after some women had visited the temple. On Monday, the Kerala government admitted that just two women, between the ages of 10 and 50, have entered the shrine following the apex court’s judgment.
Live Blog
Sabarimala LIVE Updates: Supreme Court begins hearing petitions challenging its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the temple.
Senior advocate K Parasaran concludes arguments for Nair Service Society
Advocate Prasaran, appearing for Nair Service Society (NSS), seeks setting aside of verdict that allowed women of all ages entry into Sabarimala temple
Senior Advocate K Parasaran arguing on behalf of Nair Service Society (NSS) @IndianExpress
Village court allows woman who visited Sabarimala to come home
A village court in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Tuesday allowed a woman who visited the Sabarimala temple to return to her parents-in-law’s house.
Kanakadurga had visited Sabarimala on January 2 after the Supreme Court lifted the age bar on the entry of women at the shrine. She returned to her house in Angadippuram town on January 15, but was rejected by her husband and other family members.
Sabarimala: SC bench assembles, hearing commences
The constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, has assembled to hear over four dozens review petitions challenging the Supreme Court verdict which lifted age restrictions on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple.
Five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi commences hearing on petitions seeking review of its September 28, 2018 judgment lifting age restrictions on entry of women to Sabarimala temple @IndianExpress
Kerala govt admits only 2 young women entered Sabarimala post SC verdict
On Monday, the Kerala government admitted that just two women, between the ages of 10 and 50, have entered the temple at Sabarimala after the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on the entry of women of all ages at the hill-top shrine.
The clarification comes after the ruling LDF government in the state last month submitted in the Supreme Court a list of 51 women between 10-50 ages who had supposedly entered the temple.
Sabarimala: SC to hear review petitions at 10:30 AM
The Supreme Court Wednesday will hear review petitions challenging its verdict lifting age restrictions on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple.
The matter will come up before a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 10.30 am.
A bench comprising the then CJI Dipak Misra and Justices Nariman, Khanwilkar, Chandrachud and Malhotra, in a 4-1 verdict on September 28 last year, set aside rules which upheld age restrictions on the entry of women to the shrine.
While CJI Misra and Justices Nariman, Khanwilkar, and Chandrachud favoured lifting the restrictions, Justice Malhotra, the lone woman judge on the bench, ruled in favour of the customs.
The verdict led to protests and as many as four dozen petitions were filed in the apex court seeking review of the decision. Four women have moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene as parties in support of the verdict. Reshma C V, Shanila, Bindu A and Kanakadurga, hailing from Kerala, have filed applications seeking to be heard as intervenors.
Of the four, Bindu and Kanakadurga, aged 44 and 42, were the first to enter the shrine of Lord Ayyappa, after the SC's verdict. The other two applicants -- 33-year-old Reshma and 29-year-old Shanila -- had twice attempted to enter the temple, first on January 15 and again on January 19. However, they were heckled and prevented by some devotees after which they had to discontinue.
Senior advocate K Parasaran concludes arguments for Nair Service Society
Advocate Prasaran, appearing for Nair Service Society (NSS), seeks setting aside of verdict that allowed women of all ages entry into Sabarimala temple
Village court allows woman who visited Sabarimala to come home
A village court in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Tuesday allowed a woman who visited the Sabarimala temple to return to her parents-in-law’s house.
Kanakadurga had visited Sabarimala on January 2 after the Supreme Court lifted the age bar on the entry of women at the shrine. She returned to her house in Angadippuram town on January 15, but was rejected by her husband and other family members.
Sabarimala: SC bench assembles, hearing commences
The constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, has assembled to hear over four dozens review petitions challenging the Supreme Court verdict which lifted age restrictions on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple.
Kerala govt admits only 2 young women entered Sabarimala post SC verdict
On Monday, the Kerala government admitted that just two women, between the ages of 10 and 50, have entered the temple at Sabarimala after the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on the entry of women of all ages at the hill-top shrine.
The clarification comes after the ruling LDF government in the state last month submitted in the Supreme Court a list of 51 women between 10-50 ages who had supposedly entered the temple.
Sabarimala: SC to hear review petitions at 10:30 AM
The Supreme Court Wednesday will hear review petitions challenging its verdict lifting age restrictions on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple.
The matter will come up before a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 10.30 am.