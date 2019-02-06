Sabarimala LIVE Updates: Supreme Court commences hearing on review petitions

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has commenced hearing on petitions seeking review of its September 28, 2018 judgment lifting age restrictions on entry of women to the Sabarimala temple. The bench comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The review petitions were originally scheduled to be heard on January 22, but could not be taken up as Justice Malhotra was on medical leave.

The top court’s landmark verdict on September 28 last year triggered a wave protests across Kerala, and as many as four dozen review petitions were filed seeking review. Meanwhile, a plea seeking contempt action against the head priest of the Sabarimala temple has been filed, alleging that he had ordered cleaning of the premises after some women had visited the temple. On Monday, the Kerala government admitted that just two women, between the ages of 10 and 50, have entered the shrine following the apex court’s judgment.