Sabarimala reference: SC says finish arguments in 10 days

Supreme Court of India. (File) Supreme Court of India. (File)

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that parties to the Sabarimala reference will have to complete their arguments in ten days.

“It cannot take more than 10 days. Even if someone wants more time, it cannot be given,” a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant observed as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before the Bench.

A five-judge bench of the SC, while dealing with review petitions against its judgment lifting age restrictions on the entry of women to Sabarimala temple, had decided to keep them pending saying it raised some important questions which needed to be answered first. It said that these questions should be referred to a larger bench. Subsequently, the Supreme Court decided to refer the matter to a nine-judge bench.

