Sabarimala protest LIVE UPDATES: Kerala BJP warns of another ‘massive’ stir, gives 24-hour ultimatum to Vijayan govt

The five-day mega rally by Kerala BJP against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict allowing the entry of women of all age groups inside the Sabarimala temple concluded outside the state secretariat on Monday. The state has been rocked by protests by BJP, Congress and Hindu outfits against the government’s decision to not file a review petition and implement the apex court order.

The NDA’s long march from Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district to state capital Thiruvananthapuram was led by BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai. It was attended by BDJS state convenor Tushar Vellappally, Karnataka BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel, besides several party MLAs from Karnataka, BJP’s sole MLA in Kerala O Rajagopal and former state president PK Krishnadas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier slammed the agitation, saying ‘deliberate efforts’ were being made to destroy the state’s unity. Following the apex court’s order, the state government held a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to evaluate the preparations for pilgrims arriving at the temple, which will open for monthly pujas on October 17 evening.