Peace prevails at Sabarimala as Sec 144 clamps down on protests

A day after the Sabarimala in Kerala witnessed massive protests over attempted entry of three women in the age group of 10-50, the hill shrine enjoyed relative calm and peace on Saturday.

With section 144 extended to Sabarimala, Pamba, Nilakkal and Elavunkal till Monday, the day the temple doors close after monthly rituals, there were no protests or agitations on Saturday. Over a hundred officers and constables of the Kerala Police were stationed at Nilakkal alone, one of the two base camps of the temple. At Pamba too, a large number of security forces including the commando unit of the Kerala Police were posted to check any kind of violence.

There were reports in social media of groups of young women, as high as 25 persons, planning to trek to Sabarimala during the weekend, but official police sources trashed such reports. On the entire road stretch from Erumeli to Nilakkal, police officers were posted to check vehicles to look for protesters.

However, tension prevailed for a brief while over suspicions about the age of a woman from Tamil Nadu. But the 52-year-old woman, Latha, who travelled with her family was allowed to climb to the shrine after she showed her official identification card. Pathanamthitta collector PB Nooh told reporters that no woman between between the age of 10-50 on Saturday had approached the police for security. On Friday, two women were forced to climb down from the hill after protesters objected to their entry despite Supreme Court directions allowing them.

With the temple closing it’s doors on Tuesday, a large rush of pilgrims is likely to be observed on the weekend.

