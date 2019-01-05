Sabarimala protests: Rajnath Singh seeks report from Kerala govt

As protests took a violent turn in Kerala over the entry of two women in their forties into the Sabarimala temple, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday sought a report from the state government over the prevailing situation. Asked if he was concerned about the increasing violence in the state, Singh told The Indian Express, “Things should be under control soon.”

Parts of northern Kerala, including the politically sensitive regions of Kannur and Palakkad, have witnessed violent protests in the last couple of days, with houses of CPI(M) and BJP leaders being attacked and bombs being hurled.

Late Friday night, at around 9.50 pm, crude bombs were thrown by unidentified assailants at the home of CPI(M)’s Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer, police said. The CPM leader was not present at his home when the incident occurred.

Bombs were also thrown at the houses of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan at Vadiyil Peedikia and former Kannur district secretary of CPI(M) P Sasi at Thalassery past midnight. The state has been ravaged by violent protests allegedly by BJP-RSS workers under the aegis of Sabarimala Karma Samiti after the entry of two women of menstruating age in the Lord Ayappa temple.

Following the violence in Kannur, a state-wide alert has been issued by the state police chief Loknath Behera, who has given directions to take stern action against those responsible for the attacks on the residences of politicians.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) and the BJP both blamed each other for the violence. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the RSS was trying to trigger riots in the state and sabotage peace talks.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that the Kerala government was behind the violence and the instances of bombs being hurled at their leaders’ homes. “All this has been done by the CPI(M) goons with the full authority and support of the state government. The CPI(M) has a history of unleashing violence against the RSS-BJP cadre, but today, they are not even sparing the devotees.

Amid the confrontations in Kerala, United Nations noted that the Supreme Court had given its verdict and the law should be respected by all.

“As you know, this is an issue on which the Supreme Court of India has commented. So, we will leave the matter in the hands of the rule of law authorities in India. Of course, we want all parties to respect the rule of law, and you’re aware of the UN’s position and its fundamental position on the rights on equal rights of all people,” Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq was quoted as saying by PTI.