Sabarimala pilgrimage: 12-yr-old stopped; Kerala govt to not move SC for clarity on order

An approximate 32,000 devotees offered prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Tuesday, even as the police prevented a 12-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu to proceed to the hill shrine. The girl had come with her family to visit the shrine. As women police personnel took care of her at Pamba, the base station, other members from her family trekked to the hill shrine.

The family reportedly did not raise any objection when they were convinced about the situation. Meanwhile, after the CPI(M) Politburo said that the Supreme Court’s decision to refer the Sabarimala issue to a larger seven-judge bench has created “an ambiguous and uncertain situation’,’ the party-led government in Kerala is of the view that the state need not move the top court seeking clarity over the latest verdict.

Officials in the state Legal department said the government will not seek any clarification on whether the SC verdict of 2018, which allowed entry for women of all ages to the temple, is still effective after the recent court directive referring the matter to a larger bench. “We have got the legal advice that it is not the government that should seek clarity on the latest verdict. It is up to the original petitioners or review petitioners to clear any ambiguity if they so deemed. The state’s job is only to implement the SC order,’’ a source said.

Officials said the government will not allow entry to women of all ages to the temple and is ready to wait until the larger bench’s order.

“Even if the larger bench confirms the 2018 verdict, a new verdict has to come. Until then the government will wait,’’ a source said, quoting legal opinion.