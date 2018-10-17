Sabarimala protests turn violent: Stone pelting in Nilackal, media personnel attacked

Hindu devotees stop a car to check if any women of menstruating age are headed towards the Sabarimala temple, at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. (REUTERS) Hindu devotees stop a car to check if any women of menstruating age are headed towards the Sabarimala temple, at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. (REUTERS)

Protests intensified Wednesday as the famed shrine of Lord Ayyappa in the Sabarimala temple opened its doors to devotees, weeks after the Supreme Court allowed entry to women of all ages.

The agitation against the apex court verdict shifted to Nilackal and Pamba, the two main base camps of Sabarimala, and had turned violent during the day. Despite the high security and assurances from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, two women pilgrims were forced to turn back fearing for their safety. Several women journalists were heckled and protesters pelted stones at media vehicles.

Here is what happened so far:

# Several women journalists were heckled, threatened and their vehicles attacked by angry mobs. Two women journalists from The News Minute and Republic TV were among those attacked. TV channels News 18 and India Today also claimed their crew was attacked.

# Madhavi, a 45-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, could have become the first woman to trek the Sabarimala hills after the Supreme Court verdict but was forced to retreat with her son and daughter by angry activists of Ayyappa Dharma Sena after walking a few metres towards the shrine.

# Another woman, travelling to Sabarimala, was stopped at a bus stand and asked to return. A couple from Tamil Nadu, aged 45 and 40, on their way to Pamba, were forced to get off from the KSRTC bus Monday night allegedly by some activists of the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti.

# Police have strengthened security in Pamba, Nilackal and Erumelithe. Some people were taken into custody by police at Nilackal for staging protests, reported PTI.

# Massive security has been deployed at the site to ensure that all those who want to visit the temple are allowed to go. A team of 500 security officers and 100 plus women officers and constables are at Nilackal to ensure law and order in the area, reports our correspondent Vishnu Varma.

# Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday assured that nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands. “My government will not allow any violence in the name of Sabarimala,” Vijayan said after ruling out the possibility of filing a review petition against the Supreme Court order.

# The BJP and Congress, however, demanded a review of the apex court verdict. Kerala BJP leader Shobha Surendran warned of “severe action” if the police touch “any Hindu devotee.” The state Shiv Sena also threatened ‘mass suicide’of activists if women of all ages entered the temple.

# The apex court had on September 28 passed a historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the temple, a verdict that was hailed by rights activists but opposed by traditionalists. Earlier, women of menstruating age (10-50) were banned from entering the temple as Lord Ayyappa is considered a celibate.

