Vijayan promises a ‘women’s wall’ on Jan 1 after meeting community organisations on Sabarimala issue

Various community organisations in Kerala supporting the Left stand on Sabarimala will organise a women’s wall on January 1, 2019. The decision was taken following a meeting of community organisations chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said most of the organisations backed the government’s stand on the Sabarimala issue following the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of young women to the temple. As discrimination against women continues, there was a demand that women-oriented programmes be held and a women’s wall from state capital Thiruvananthapuram (in the south) to Kasaragod (in the north) be organised, the CM said. He added that all those who stand by the “renaissance values” should join the women’s wall.

The government had invited 190 community organisations for the meeting held Saturday. However, representatives of 170 organisations participated. While backward Hindu outfit Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam was a prominent participant, upper caste Hindu body Nair Service Society (NSS) remained absent. The NSS has been critical of the government’s stand on Sabarimala issue.