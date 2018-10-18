Sabarimala hartal LIVE updates: Section 144 imposed at base camp Erumeli

Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Sabarimala hartal LIVE updates: Women devotees and journalists along the road to the Lord Ayappa shrine were returned and attacked by the protesters on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 18, 2018 9:51:40 am
Indian policemen are deployed to guard against protestors who are opposed to allowing women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala temple at Nilackal, a base camp on way to the mountain shrine in Kerala, India, Wednesday. (PTI photo)

A day after intense protests and violence over Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, doors to which opened for the first time on Wednesday since the court’s judgment, two right-wing outfits called for a 24-hour hartal starting Wednesday midnight.

The outfits ‘Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad’ led by former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Pravin Togadia and the ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi’ have been protesting against the Kerala government abiding by the top court’s judgment.

In preparation for the hartal, an additional 700 police personnel have been deployed in Pamba and Nilackal- the two base camps before the temple- of which 100 are women, PTI reported.

Women devotees and journalists along the road to the Lord Ayappa shrine were attacked by protesters on Wednesday. As protests intensified, police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse agitators blocking the roads leading to Sabarimala. Ayyappa Dharma Sena President and thantri family member, Rahul Easwar was also arrested for allegedly preventing women from going to the temple.

Live Blog

Sabarimala hartal temple LIVE updates:  An additional 700 police personnel have been deployed in Pamba and Nilackal- the two base camps before the temple- of which 100 are women.

09:43 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
In the wake of hartal, Section 144 imposed at Erumeli

Our correspondent Vishnu Varma reports from Erumeli, one of the base camps of the temple, where Section 144 has been imposed in the wake of hartal invoked by Sabarimala Samrakshana Samit. There is no movement of buses, autos and small shops are open during hartal, reports our correspondent. 

Streets are deserted at Erumeli,  an important halting point for pilgrims. A day before the the doors to the temple had opened, Ayyappan devotees travelling to the shrine were stopping at Erumeli. While some pilgrims stopped for lunch, others performed their ritual dance. 

(Source: Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

09:18 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Early morning visuals of Sabarimala
09:01 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Stone pelting at woman journalist, forced to return

A woman reporter of the New York Times, Suhasini Raj, a Delhi-based journalist,  was forced to return from her trek to the Sabarimala temple, when she met with stone pelting this morning, according to a TV news report. The reporter began her trek to the temple in the morning and massive security was given to her and her colleague. On completing 2 kms of the trek, protesters pelted her and her colleague with stones and she was forced to abandon the trek. 

Agitators continue shouting slogans.

08:39 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
Most agitators are mothers, men have come to give security to them: VHP Kerala President

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Kerala president S J R Kumar, convening the Sabarimala Action Committee, which is spearheading the agitation said most of the activists protesting against the entry of women are mothers who want to ensure the sanctity of the hill shrine. "This may be the first time in the recent history of Kerala that we are witnessing a huge turnout of mothers. The men have come to give security to the agitating mothers,’’ he said.

Adding to that, he said faith has brought every Hindu to this platform and barring CPM, all other parties, including Congress are supporting the agitation. "It is not politics that has brought the people together, but religion and faith," he said.

08:19 (IST) 18 Oct 2018
How did the restriction on women come about?

As the legend goes, Ayyappan was found as a baby by a river and was adopted by the King and Queen of Pandalam. Renouncing the kingdom, the King built a shrine for his son at Sabarimala, Kerala.

Ayyappan is worshipped as celibate and pilgrims are expected to practice celibacy and abstinence during the 41-day vratam. The belief is that Ayyappan's relations with Malikapurathamma, a minor deity, are linked around the legend. Ayyapaan had promised to marry Malikapurathamma the year no kanni ayyappan (first-time pilgrim) would visit him.

Beginning with the Makaravilakku festival, Malikapurathamma leaves her shrine on three successive nights to inspect if the time has come for Ayyappan to fulfil his promise. A procession from the Malikapurathamma temple goes to a banyan tree not far from the Ayyappan shrine, where the first-time pilgrims leave an arrow to announce their presence. Every year, a crestfallen Malikapurathamma returns to continue her eternal wait. This too contributed to establishing a tradition to restrict the presence of women.

08:12 (IST) 18 Oct 2018

Good morning! Welcome to our Live blog. Read the latest updates on the Sabarimala hartal which was called Wendesday midnight. 

sabarimala, sabarimala temple, pinarayi vijayan, kerala temple case, supreme court temple, lord ayappa, nilakkal, nilackal, indian express, latest news Sabarimala hartal kerala live updates: Hindu devotees stop a car to check if any women of menstruating age are headed towards the Sabarimala temple, at Nilakkal Base camp in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala. (Reuters)

Sabarimala hartal Kerala LIVE updates

On the first day of its opening, not one woman was able to enter the Sabarimala temple as all were either returned or their vehicles were attacked along the way to the shrine.

Women agitating against the Supreme Court's verdict had blocked roads leading to the temple, stopping and checking vehicles to ensure no woman reaches Sabarimala.

Madhavi, a 45-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh was forced to retreat with her son and daughter by angry activists of the Ayappa Dharma Sena. Another woman travelling to Sabarimala was stopped at a bus stand and asked to return and a Tamil Nadu couple, aged 45 and 40 years, on their way to Pamba, were forced to get off a state transport bus allegedly by activists of the Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samiti.

