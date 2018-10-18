Sabarimala hartal LIVE updates: Section 144 imposed at base camp Erumeli

A day after intense protests and violence over Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, doors to which opened for the first time on Wednesday since the court’s judgment, two right-wing outfits called for a 24-hour hartal starting Wednesday midnight.
The outfits ‘Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad’ led by former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Pravin Togadia and the ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi’ have been protesting against the Kerala government abiding by the top court’s judgment.
In preparation for the hartal, an additional 700 police personnel have been deployed in Pamba and Nilackal- the two base camps before the temple- of which 100 are women, PTI reported.
Women devotees and journalists along the road to the Lord Ayappa shrine were attacked by protesters on Wednesday. As protests intensified, police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse agitators blocking the roads leading to Sabarimala. Ayyappa Dharma Sena President and thantri family member, Rahul Easwar was also arrested for allegedly preventing women from going to the temple.
Our correspondent Vishnu Varma reports from Erumeli, one of the base camps of the temple, where Section 144 has been imposed in the wake of hartal invoked by Sabarimala Samrakshana Samit. There is no movement of buses, autos and small shops are open during hartal, reports our correspondent.
Streets are deserted at Erumeli, an important halting point for pilgrims. A day before the the doors to the temple had opened, Ayyappan devotees travelling to the shrine were stopping at Erumeli. While some pilgrims stopped for lunch, others performed their ritual dance.
A woman reporter of the New York Times, Suhasini Raj, a Delhi-based journalist, was forced to return from her trek to the Sabarimala temple, when she met with stone pelting this morning, according to a TV news report. The reporter began her trek to the temple in the morning and massive security was given to her and her colleague. On completing 2 kms of the trek, protesters pelted her and her colleague with stones and she was forced to abandon the trek.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Kerala president S J R Kumar, convening the Sabarimala Action Committee, which is spearheading the agitation said most of the activists protesting against the entry of women are mothers who want to ensure the sanctity of the hill shrine. "This may be the first time in the recent history of Kerala that we are witnessing a huge turnout of mothers. The men have come to give security to the agitating mothers,’’ he said.
Adding to that, he said faith has brought every Hindu to this platform and barring CPM, all other parties, including Congress are supporting the agitation. "It is not politics that has brought the people together, but religion and faith," he said.
As the legend goes, Ayyappan was found as a baby by a river and was adopted by the King and Queen of Pandalam. Renouncing the kingdom, the King built a shrine for his son at Sabarimala, Kerala.
Ayyappan is worshipped as celibate and pilgrims are expected to practice celibacy and abstinence during the 41-day vratam. The belief is that Ayyappan's relations with Malikapurathamma, a minor deity, are linked around the legend. Ayyapaan had promised to marry Malikapurathamma the year no kanni ayyappan (first-time pilgrim) would visit him.
Beginning with the Makaravilakku festival, Malikapurathamma leaves her shrine on three successive nights to inspect if the time has come for Ayyappan to fulfil his promise. A procession from the Malikapurathamma temple goes to a banyan tree not far from the Ayyappan shrine, where the first-time pilgrims leave an arrow to announce their presence. Every year, a crestfallen Malikapurathamma returns to continue her eternal wait. This too contributed to establishing a tradition to restrict the presence of women.
