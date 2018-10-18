Sabarimala hartal LIVE updates: Section 144 imposed at base camp Erumeli

Indian policemen are deployed to guard against protestors who are opposed to allowing women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala temple at Nilackal, a base camp on way to the mountain shrine in Kerala, India, Wednesday. (PTI photo) Indian policemen are deployed to guard against protestors who are opposed to allowing women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala temple at Nilackal, a base camp on way to the mountain shrine in Kerala, India, Wednesday. (PTI photo)

A day after intense protests and violence over Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, doors to which opened for the first time on Wednesday since the court’s judgment, two right-wing outfits called for a 24-hour hartal starting Wednesday midnight.

The outfits ‘Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad’ led by former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Pravin Togadia and the ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi’ have been protesting against the Kerala government abiding by the top court’s judgment.

In preparation for the hartal, an additional 700 police personnel have been deployed in Pamba and Nilackal- the two base camps before the temple- of which 100 are women, PTI reported.

Women devotees and journalists along the road to the Lord Ayappa shrine were attacked by protesters on Wednesday. As protests intensified, police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse agitators blocking the roads leading to Sabarimala. Ayyappa Dharma Sena President and thantri family member, Rahul Easwar was also arrested for allegedly preventing women from going to the temple.