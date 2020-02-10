Sabarimala case: SC upholds reference order, frames seven issues to be heard by larger bench

After the order, the apex court framed seven issues which will be heard by the nine-judge Constitution Bench on issues relating to freedom of religion under Constitution and faith. After the order, the apex court framed seven issues which will be heard by the nine-judge Constitution Bench on issues relating to freedom of religion under Constitution and faith.

The Supreme Court Monday said that the five-judge bench which heard the Sabarimala review petitions can refer legal questions to the larger bench while exercising limited power under review jurisdiction. The apex court also framed seven issues to be heard by the nine-judge Constitution Bench on matters relating to freedom of religion under Constitution and faith.

The seven issues include scope and ambit of freedom of religion, the interplay between Article 25 & 26 of Constitution, scope and ambit of morality under Article 25, 26 and if it includes constitutional morality, the scope of judicial review in Article 26 and the meaning of the expression ‘section of ‘Hindus’.

The Supreme Court Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, also upheld the reference order made by a five-judge bench.

On Thursday, the bench headed by CJI Bobde reserved its order on the question “whether this court can refer questions of law to a larger bench in a review petition?”. The CJI observed that “by making a reference order, the Court has not prejudicially affected anybody’s rights. At the most, it may be an innovative procedure, but has not affected anybody’s rights”.

The CJI also expressed surprise over arguments that the SC could not have made such a reference and said, “It was being argued that the President can make a reference and seek opinion but this court cannot.”

