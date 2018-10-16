Sabarimala board to meet royal family members, priests today

Board president and CPM leader A Padmakumar said the board is not against traditions. Board president and CPM leader A Padmakumar said the board is not against traditions.

At a time when devotees backed by various Hindu organisations are gearing up to prevent the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala temple when it opens for a monthly ritual Thursday, Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, has convened a meeting on Tuesday of stakeholders of the rituals at the shrine.

The royal family of Pandalam, which has a say in rituals at the temple, and the family of the thantri (priest) Monday expressed readiness to attend the consensus effort. The board, which earlier welcomed the Supreme Court verdict lifting age restrictions on entry of women to the temple, seems to have diluted its stand considering the protests against the order.

Board president and CPM leader A Padmakumar said the board is not against traditions. “The board has to implement the Supreme Court order. We want to convince the royal family and the thantri family about the inevitability of implementing the order.’’ Suggesting that the board is torn between the onus of implementing the apex court order and protecting temple traditions, Padmakumar said no “true woman devotee” would go to Sabarimala, but those “who want to hit headlines” may go.

The royal family was reluctant to accept the invitation for talks as the board had initially not invited the seniormost thantri Mohanaru. Later, the board invited all three priests of Thazhmon thantri family, including Mohanaru, for the discussion. Royal family representative R R Varma said, “Since several review petitions are pending before the Supreme Court, the board should maintain status quo. It should seek more time from the court for implementing the order. The royal family and thantri family are united on this. Let us see what the board has to say.”

Hindu activist and a member of thantri family Rahul Easwar said the devotees don’t have much expectations with the discussion. “We the devotees won’t allow a single woman (in the 10-50 years age group) to go to the temple. At Pampa, Nilakkal and Erumeli, the three places leading to Sabarimala, devotees would block the women. Tribals have agreed to keep an eye on forest paths leading to Sabarimala.’’

Easwar, who has been at the forefront of the campaign against the Supreme Court verdict, said the agitation would be peaceful. “We will not physically restrain any woman. The women would have to walk over our bodies to reach the temple.’’ State BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai said, “The faithful have every right to protest. BJP will not stop any woman, but we will support the devotees’ attempt to protect sanctity of the shrine.’’ The party recently organised the Save Sabarimala campaign to protest against the court verdict.

Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of Upper caste Hindu organisation Nair Service Society, said, “We have done our bit to convey the devotees’ sentiments. Now it is up to the board, the royal family and the thantri to take a call.’’ The NSS has moved a review petition against the verdict.

