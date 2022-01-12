scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

S Somanath appointed Space Secretary and Chairman of Space Commission

His new appointment is for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining of the post, inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in public interest, a Personnel Ministry order said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: January 12, 2022 7:25:22 pm
Somanath is at present Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The Centre on Wednesday appointed S Somanath as the Secretary of the Department of Space and the Chairman of the Space Commission.

Somanath is at present Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

His new appointment is for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining of the post, inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in public interest, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Somanath will succeed K Sivan, who completes his extended tenure on Friday, January 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement