Jaishankar speaks with his Saudi Arabia, UAE counterparts to discuss situation
After Jaishankar held the phone conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday night, Jaishankar posted on X: “Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia.”
Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and discussed the situation in the region.
After Jaishankar held the phone conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday night, Jaishankar posted on X: “Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia.”
On the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said: “Exchanged views on various aspects of the regional situation.”
Earlier on Thursday night, Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi – their fourth conversation since the outbreak of hostilities in the region on February 28.
India is caught in a diplomatic pickle with Iran urging Delhi to take the lead in BRICS on issuing a statement condemning US and Israel for launching the attacks. But with Saudi Arabia and UAE being part of the BRICS grouping, India has to do the diplomatic tightrope walk.
While Iran is a historic and civilisational partner and has been cooperating for the passage of some Indian-bound ships from the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia and UAE are important sources of energy and investments, and is home to a large Indian diaspora.
That has complicated India’s position, as it doesn’t want to take sides.
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The government on Sunday said that since February 28, around 1,94,000 passengers have returned from the region to India.
In the UAE, airlines are operating revised and limited flight schedules as per instructions of the UAE civil aviation authorities. Flights are operating from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah to various destinations in India. Passengers are advised to check with the respective airlines for updated schedules.
In Saudi Arabia, flights are operating from various airports to different destinations in India. Flights are also operating from Oman to India.
Qatar airspace is partially open, with Qatar Airways operating limited flights to India, including one flight to Delhi on Sunday.
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For Indian nationals in Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq, where airspace remains closed, transit through Saudi Arabia is being facilitated.
“In earlier incidents, five Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives in the ongoing conflict and one Indian national remains missing. Indian Missions in Oman, Iraq and the UAE remain in contact with the concerned authorities regarding the missing individual and for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased,” it said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar on Sunday went on a two-day visit to Brussels for talks with his counterparts from member states of the 27-nation European Union.
It is the first high-level visit from India to Brussels since the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU in January.
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The Ministry of External affairs said Jaishankar is travelling to the Belgian capital at the invitation of EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas for Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.
“During the visit, the external affairs minister will also hold meetings with the leadership of the EU, and his counterparts from Belgium and other EU member states,” the ministry said.
After reaching, Jaishankar posted on X, “Arrived in Brussels for consultations with #EuropeanUnion counterparts. Look forward to my meetings starting this evening.”
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More