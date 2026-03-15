Jaishankar speaks with his Saudi Arabia, UAE counterparts to discuss situation

Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and discussed the situation in the region.

After Jaishankar held the phone conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday night, Jaishankar posted on X: “Discussed ongoing developments related to the conflict in West Asia.”

On the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said: “Exchanged views on various aspects of the regional situation.”

Earlier on Thursday night, Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi – their fourth conversation since the outbreak of hostilities in the region on February 28.