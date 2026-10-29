S Jaishankar headed to Atlanta for G20 ministers’ meet; CHOGM next stop

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be headed to Atlanta in the US to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held on October 30-31. This comes just days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India, October 20-22.

Jaishankar will also attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, along with the top diplomats from Australia and Japan. They were supposed to meet in Australia last week, but that couldn’t take place due to scheduling conflicts. The Quad foreign ministers had last met in Delhi in May this year.

From Atlanta, Jaishankar will travel to Antigua & Barbuda to attend the CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) from November 1 to 4. The External Affairs Minister’s forthcoming trips are part of Delhi’s engagement with multilateral groupings, and it offers an opportunity to have bilateral engagements with counterparts from other countries. Announcing Jaishankar’s travels, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday, “External Affairs Minister will be attending the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held in Atlanta… On the sidelines of it, he will also participate in a QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting and have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts.”