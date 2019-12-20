Jaishankar refuses to meet Indian-American Congresswoman who introduced Kashmir resolution

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from right, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, right, accompanied by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, second from left, and Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, left, during a news conference after a bilateral meeting at the Department of State in Washington, Wednesday. (AP) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second from right, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, right, accompanied by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, second from left, and Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, left, during a news conference after a bilateral meeting at the Department of State in Washington, Wednesday. (AP)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday said that the Congressional resolution on Kashmir introduced by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is not a fair characterisation of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Jaishankar also asserted that he has no interest in meeting Jayapal and lawmakers who are neither objective nor open to discussion and have already made up their mind.

“I am aware of that (Congressional) resolution. I don’t think it’s a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, or a fair characterisation of what the government of India is doing. And I have no interest in meeting (Jayapal),” PTI quoted Jaishankar as saying. Jaishankar was in Washington DC with Defence minister Rajnath Singh for attending the 2+2 dialogue with their American counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

The External Affairs Minister had “abruptly cancelled a meeting with senior members of Congress this week after US lawmakers refused demands to exclude” 54-year-old Jayapal from the meeting, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The Washington Post report also said that Jaishankar was scheduled to meet chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Congressman Eliot L Engel, committee’s top Republican Michael McCaul and others, including Jayapal.

“This only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn’t willing to listen to any dissent at all. The seriousness of this moment should’ve been a reason for a conversation, not dictating who’s in the meeting, which seems very petty,” Jayapal was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

Jayapal, who was born in Chennai, was the first Indian-American women elected to the House of Representatives. She introduced the resolution on Kashmir in the House early this month after several weeks of efforts.

In the resolution, Jayapal urged India to lift all restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir, which were imposed following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The resolution also urges to preserve religious freedom for all the residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaishankar, when asked if he treats the resolution (which criticises the situation in India) seriously in the (House Foreign Affairs) committee, said, “I have an interest in meeting people who are objective and open to discussion but not the people who already made up their minds.”

Jaishankar was in Washington DC to attend the India-US 2+2 dialogue. The second 2+2 ministerial dialogue was hosted by Secretary of State Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Esper for their Indian counterparts Jaishankar and Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.

