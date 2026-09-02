Jaishankar heads to Ukraine, Poland to discuss ‘issues of mutual interest’

In a diplomatic tightrope walk, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is headed to Ukraine on a bilateral visit on Thursday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his engagements with Russia.

Announcing the visit on Wednesday, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said Jaishankar “will undertake an official visit to Ukraine and the Republic of Poland from 3-5 September 2026”.

“During the visit, EAM will hold bilateral consultations with his counterparts, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski of Poland,” the spokesperson said.

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“The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest,” the spokesperson added.