Thursday, December 12, 2019
  • S Jaishankar to meet Maldives counterpart today

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held “productive discussions” with Shahid on Wednesday, focusing on further deepening bilateral ties.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 13, 2019 5:15:54 am
A range of issues will be discussed at the 6th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), which is taking place after a gap of over four years, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

India and Maldives will attempt to chart a new course of deeper cooperation in ties at a high-level meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid on Friday.

A range of issues will be discussed at the 6th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), which is taking place after a gap of over four years, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. Shahid arrived here late Tuesday on a four-day visit.

“The JCM, which is taking place after a gap of over four years, will oversee and review the entire gamut of our vast and expanding bilateral relationship with Maldives and chart a way forward for further deepening our engagement,” Kumar said.

Shahid is leading a 31-member delegation comprising senior officials of all major ministries and departments of the Maldivian government.

