War anywhere threatens peace everywhere’: Jaishankar slams use of terrorism as statecraft

Jaishankar described terrorism as another major threat to peace and called for a stronger global response to counter it in all its forms and manifestations.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 25, 2026 01:26 PM IST
Jaishankar also said progress and prosperity were as indivisible as conflict and violence, arguing that a world divided between prosperity and deprivation would face continuous instability in an era of interconnected supply chains, globalised markets and shared resources. (Screengrab/X/ANI/Enhanced using AI)External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said progress and prosperity were as indivisible as conflict and violence, arguing that a world divided between prosperity and deprivation would face continuous instability in an era of interconnected supply chains, globalised markets and shared resources. (Screengrab/X/ANI/Enhanced using AI)
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Calling use of terrorism as statecraft “unacceptable”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said terrorism could never be justified or rationalised. He also underlined that war anywhere was a threat to “peace everywhere”, highlighting the interconnected politico-economic reality of the modern world.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi marking the 75th anniversary of the Chinmaya Mission, Jaishankar warned that some countries continued to tolerate terrorism because they did not demonstrate zero tolerance towards it. Certain countries continued to prioritise political considerations over the lessons of history, he said, without naming any nation.

Jaishankar stressed the need to safeguard peace amid ongoing conflicts worldwide, including in Ukraine and West Asia, saying that wars in any part of the world posed a threat to global peace.

“War anywhere threatens peace everywhere,” the minister said, adding that India echoed the broader international sentiment that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only way to resolve to the two major ongoing conflicts.

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Jaishankar described terrorism as another major threat to peace and called for a stronger global response to counter it in all its forms and manifestations.

He urged countries to recognise the shared nature of the threat and demonstrate greater resolve in tackling terrorism, reiterating that its use as an instrument of statecraft was unacceptable.

(With PTI Inputs)

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