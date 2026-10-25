War anywhere threatens peace everywhere’: Jaishankar slams use of terrorism as statecraft

Calling use of terrorism as statecraft “unacceptable”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said terrorism could never be justified or rationalised. He also underlined that war anywhere was a threat to “peace everywhere”, highlighting the interconnected politico-economic reality of the modern world.
Speaking at an event in New Delhi marking the 75th anniversary of the Chinmaya Mission, Jaishankar warned that some countries continued to tolerate terrorism because they did not demonstrate zero tolerance towards it. Certain countries continued to prioritise political considerations over the lessons of history, he said, without naming any nation.
Jaishankar stressed the need to safeguard peace amid ongoing conflicts worldwide, including in Ukraine and West Asia, saying that wars in any part of the world posed a threat to global peace.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on UN Day, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar says, “Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalized. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance. Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence. The world must therefore develop sharper awareness about this common threat, and it must come together with stronger resolve and counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations…”
He adds, “Progress and prosperity are the flip side of conflict and violence, and they too are equally indivisible. The world cannot advance half prosperous and half denied in an era of intricate supply chains, of globalized markets, and of common resources. This is simply a prescription for continuous instability.”
— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026
“War anywhere threatens peace everywhere,” the minister said, adding that India echoed the broader international sentiment that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only way to resolve to the two major ongoing conflicts.
Jaishankar described terrorism as another major threat to peace and called for a stronger global response to counter it in all its forms and manifestations.
He urged countries to recognise the shared nature of the threat and demonstrate greater resolve in tackling terrorism, reiterating that its use as an instrument of statecraft was unacceptable.
(With PTI Inputs)