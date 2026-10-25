War anywhere threatens peace everywhere’: Jaishankar slams use of terrorism as statecraft

Calling use of terrorism as statecraft “unacceptable”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said terrorism could never be justified or rationalised. He also underlined that war anywhere was a threat to “peace everywhere”, highlighting the interconnected politico-economic reality of the modern world.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi marking the 75th anniversary of the Chinmaya Mission, Jaishankar warned that some countries continued to tolerate terrorism because they did not demonstrate zero tolerance towards it. Certain countries continued to prioritise political considerations over the lessons of history, he said, without naming any nation.

Jaishankar stressed the need to safeguard peace amid ongoing conflicts worldwide, including in Ukraine and West Asia, saying that wars in any part of the world posed a threat to global peace.