Jaishankar asks Iran to avoid attacks on ships, conveys ‘deep concern’

This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday evening, conveying India’s “deep concerns” over the ongoing hostilities in the region, according to a post by Jaishankar on X.

He strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided “under any circumstance,” adding that India condemns any such attack “by any party.”

Jaishankar said he was briefed on Iran’s perspective on current developments and the discussions underway, and reiterated that India remains supportive of dialogue and diplomacy.

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