Jaishankar asks Iran to avoid attacks on ships, conveys ‘deep concern’

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar says urged Iran to avoid attacks on commercial ships, conveyed deep concern

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 08:40 PM IST
breaking newsThis is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
Make us preferred source on Google

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday evening, conveying India’s “deep concerns” over the ongoing hostilities in the region, according to a post by Jaishankar on X.

He strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided “under any circumstance,” adding that India condemns any such attack “by any party.”

Jaishankar said he was briefed on Iran’s perspective on current developments and the discussions underway, and reiterated that India remains supportive of dialogue and diplomacy.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments