India committed to safe, orderly, and legal migration: Jaishankar

2 min readNew DelhiJun 30, 2026 08:51 PM IST
Noting that the movement of skilled talent across borders has emerged as a critical driver of the modern global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underscored India’s commitment to “safe, orderly, and legal migration”.
He was addressing the first Human Resource Mobility Forum in New Delhi organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Jaishankar said India has signed 28 Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements with 26 countries, including recent pacts with nations like Germany, Italy, and Japan.
Jaishankar also noted that as countries face ageing populations and declining workforces, the “silver economy” of caregiving and healthcare as well as the “tech economy” will increasingly depend on mobile human resources.
Speaking at the forum, the minister noted that unregulated movement often fuels criminal networks, human trafficking, and “bad business” that puts vulnerable citizens at risk.
“Equally important is the collective responsibility of nations to combat illegal migration, exploitative practices, fraudulent intermediaries, and human trafficking. These challenges compromise the credibility of legal mobility ecosystems and can place vulnerable individuals at risk,” he said.
“We recognise the need for bilateral collaborations in ensuring safe, orderly and legal migration,” Jaishankar said, highlighting the role of technology in protecting workers, including the recently launched eMigrate 2.0 portal. Over 50 lakh emigration clearances have been issued through the platform since its inception, he said.
Advances in Artificial Intelligence and automation are expected to transform labour markets across many geographies and many sectors. While some occupations may undergo significant change, entirely new categories of employment will also emerge, he said.
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But the orthodox demands also continue, he added. “Healthcare and caregiving services will become especially important with ageing populations. So, the silver economy is as important as the tech one,” Jaishankar said.
The forum brings together policymakers, industry leaders, employers, and practitioners. Five countries have been selected for detailed discussion on deepening collaborations, which exist based on mobility agreements signed in the recent past. These are Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia and Denmark.