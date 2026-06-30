India committed to safe, orderly, and legal migration: Jaishankar

EAM S. Jaishankar addresses the inaugural session of the Human Resource Mobility Forum, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)

Noting that the movement of skilled talent across borders has emerged as a critical driver of the modern global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underscored India’s commitment to “safe, orderly, and legal migration”.

He was addressing the first Human Resource Mobility Forum in New Delhi organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Jaishankar said India has signed 28 Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements with 26 countries, including recent pacts with nations like Germany, Italy, and Japan.

Jaishankar also noted that as countries face ageing populations and declining workforces, the “silver economy” of caregiving and healthcare as well as the “tech economy” will increasingly depend on mobile human resources.