S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reviews bilateral ties and Russia-Ukraine war

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday discussed bilateral ties and global challenges, including the Ukraine conflict. Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex.

“Pleased to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken on #G20FMM sidelines. Opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Pleased to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken on #G20FMM sidelines. Opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues. pic.twitter.com/ABlE2sQBT2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 2, 2023

After attending the first session of the G20 meeting Blinken tweeted: “I went to the #G20 today with two imperatives: First, to ensure that the G20 — with India at the helm — advances our shared goals, and second, to demonstrate how the US, together with our partners, is acting to meet the needs of the world. We succeeded at both.”

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing countries. As the current G20 president, India is hosting the G20 foreign ministers’ Meeting from March 1-2 in New Delhi.

Blinken arrived in New Delhi Wednesday night to attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

As Blinken missed the inaugural dinner for the G20 foreign ministers hosted by Jaishankar, battle lines were drawn between Washington and Moscow in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war ahead of the day-long meeting.

On Wednesday, the US State Department had said, “The United States strongly supports India’s G20 priorities to provide action-oriented solutions to global challenges”.

It had said, “Russia’s brutal affront to the international rules-based order – the order that undergirds prosperity and peace for us all – cannot stand. The United States will continue to hold the Russian Federation to account for its unprovoked and unjust war of choice against Ukraine, including in multilateral institutions and bodies. Russia’s war against Ukraine blatantly violates UN Charter principles, undermining the rules-based international system that has brought global stability and development for the past 75 years.”

“The United States will continue to engage with G20 and other international partners to address the immense humanitarian challenges stemming from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, especially the damaging effect the Kremlin’s war of aggression has had on global food and energy security. The G20 must hold Russia accountable now for its failure to respond to UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery,” it had said.

“The answer to meeting these challenges is close international cooperation and clear resolve to ensure such brazen aggression does not go unchecked. We must hold those responsible to account; there can be no return to business as usual with the Kremlin while it wages its unconscionable war.”

Blinken is set to attend a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on Friday.